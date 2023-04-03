8 ways in which your pet makes you happy

Pets have been known to bring immense joy and happiness into people's lives. For many pet parents, the companionship, unconditional love, and loyalty that their furry friends provide are priceless. While happiness can take many forms, pets are undoubtedly a source of unparalleled joy and pleasure in our lives. Whether you prefer dogs, cats, or any other animal, pets have a unique ability to bring comfort, companionship, and a smile to our daily routines.

As per a survey conducted by Tracking Happiness in 2023, 12,000 people were surveyed in regards to their happiness levels and whether they have pets. Needless to say, people with pets reported greater happiness than the people without pets. But interestingly enough, those who considered getting a pet in the future were happier than those who had no plans for a pet.

Here are 8 ways how pets bring happiness in our lives:

Engaging with a pet has the potential to alleviate stress

Having a pet demands a significant level of responsibility, yet it can prove to be an exceptional stress reliever. Unlike humans, pets do not criticize or disapprove of us, but instead, they seek our unconditional love in return. This boundless source of affection can help alleviate stress, reduce anxiety, and even boost immunity. Pets trained for therapy can assist individuals in various ways, including helping those in hospitals, individuals dealing with Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or anxiety, and even children with autism. Being in the presence of a pet can have a comforting and calming effect.

Pet parents/companions tend to have a more optimistic perspective towards life

Spending quality time with a pet can lead to more positive emotions and improved mood. When one is in good spirits, they tend to perceive the world differently, with increased vibrancy and energy.

Pets are our reflection

Pets often reflect our personalities, moods, and behaviours. They can mimic our emotions and even our body language. By observing them, we can gain insight into our own feelings and behaviours, which can help us understand ourselves better and improve our relationships with both pets and humans. They can reveal a lot about their pet parent.

Pets can provide relief from feeling alone

Pets, especially dogs and cats, are known for their loyal and affectionate nature, and they can be great companions for people who live alone or feel lonely. When you spend time with your pet, you can feel comforted by their presence and enjoy their company. Having pets in senior living homes can reduce loneliness among residents, regardless of whether they live alone or with others. Pets offer a source of connection and can provide love and entertainment, with no other agenda than spending time with their human companions.

Having a pet encourages engaging in play and exercise routines

In addition to the many mental health advantages of having a pet, it can also have a positive impact on one's physical health, particularly cardiovascular health. Studies indicate that having a pet is associated with better cardiovascular health, with pet parents/companions exhibiting lower blood pressure, healthier lipid profiles, and a more positive response to stress. These benefits may lower the likelihood of heart attacks. Having a pet necessitates daily playtime, as failure to do so may result in unfavourable behaviour or unhealthy weight gain for the pet. Allocating time for play can be beneficial, as it establishes a routine and encourages physical activity, which some individuals may not prioritize otherwise.

Pets help increase social interactions

Experiencing occasional anxiety is normal, but if initiating conversations with strangers or socializing proves challenging, having a pet can present valuable opportunities for interaction. Pets can serve as excellent icebreakers, and walking one's dog provides an opportunity to meet new people.

Pets encourage empathy and responsibility

Having a pet can be especially beneficial for children, as it teaches them to be responsible and empathetic towards animals. Taking care of a pet can foster a sense of accountability that can positively impact their future well-being. Additionally, having a dog can enhance a child's socialization skills by teaching them how to interact with the animal and other people. These traits contribute to greater happiness and fulfilment, attaining a pet is a valuable aspect of childhood development.

Pets give you access to unlimited unconditional love

Beyond the physical and mental health advantages, the most significant benefit of having a pet is the boundless love it offers. The sense of companionship and the feeling of being needed can alleviate feelings of loneliness and isolation. A pet's unconditional love is heartwarming and requires nothing in return but your own affection.

At the end of the day, nothing beats the feeling of being greeted at the door by a furry companion with a wagging tail and wet snout. Having a pet means that you always have a companion by your side.

With inputs from Poorvi Anthony, co-founder of JUSTDOGS,