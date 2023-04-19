Shield your precious furry friends from the heat waves

The rising temperature is making it intolerable to sustain a healthy life without proper care and defence. Thus beside protecting oneself in this sweltering season ,it is equally important to look after our furry companions. Dr Shivangi Raina, product executive manager— vet team of Drools Pet Food Private Limited has come up with some beneficial summer pet care tips on noticing the negative effects that can probably be imposed on our beloved pets by this scorching heat.

Discussing about this subject Dr Shivangi Raina says, "With temperatures rising and outdoor activities increasing, it is important to take extra precautions to ensure that our furry friends stay safe and healthy during the hot months. Here are some tips on how to take care of your pets this summer." She hereby enumerates some guidelines applicable to the subject.

Keep your pet hydrated

One of the most important things you can do for your pet during summer is to moisten their dry throat. Make sure that they have access to fresh water at all times and replenish their water bowls more often. Add ice cubes to their water can for keeping it cooler for longer.

Limitation on outdoor pastimes

Getting you pets exercised is necessary but one has to also be considerate about the heat. Avoid taking your pet out for such activities during the torid hours of the day, instead take them for walks in the early morning or late evening when it is cooler. Make sure to have access to shade and water if you are taking your pet to the beach or park.

Protection against the sun

Our pets can suffer from sunburns too just like we humans do. Infact some breeds are more prone to sunburn than others. As per Dr Shivangi Rainsa, it is especially important to protect your pet from the sun if your it has short hair or light-coloured fur. It is suggested to use pet-safe sunblock or invest in a pet-sized sun hat or shirt if you can.

Keep track of signs of overheating

Conditions of heatstroke can worsen if not treated promptly. Excessive panting, drooling, and lethargy are signs of overheating that should not be overlooked. If you suspect your pet is overheating, move them straight away to a cooler area and provide them with water. If the condition does not improve, seek veterinary care immediately.

Keep you pet free of pests

Summer is prime time for fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes, all of which can transmit diseases to your pets. Pets are more prone to such diseases thus make sure your pets are up-to-date on their flea and tick preventatives and consider using pet-safe mosquito repellents if you live in an area with a high mosquito population.

Food with high moisture content

Dogs tend to lose their appetite and become picky eaters during the hot months. A wet gravy food would be wise to include in your pet’s diet and served as a topper with their dry food. Beside acting as a taste enhancer it also adds in extra hydration.

Summers can be challenging as well as exciting to both you and your pet depending on how you decide to spend it. Thus with proper safety measures one can ensure their furry friends a safe and healthy summer.