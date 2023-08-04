Paloma about town: A glimpse of high fashion and high tea in the city  

We move into a new month, with (hopefully) better weather and a slew of events to look forward to. Everyone continues to enjoy the last of the end of season sales, still very much enveloped in the pink Barbie hangover. This past week saw a nice mix of literature, fashion and for me, travel, with a family trip to Kolkata. It was the usual combo of eating and shopping, both at our regular ‘faves’ plus a few new spots as well. After insisting that I would only be ‘looking’ at things, I came back with my suitcases fit to burst. Maybe it’s time for a ‘Kolkata Haul’ reel for Instagram.

Amitav Ghosh



Back in Chennai, special guests got to enjoy the book launch of Smoke And Ashes by Amitav Ghosh at Taj Connemara, which was a part of Rendezvous by The Chambers. With the events at Rendezvous being curated to offer bespoke and ultra-exclusive experiences for guests, I’m always curious for what’s in store. If I haven’t said it before, high tea is one of my favourite types of gatherings, and was a perfect fit for the occasion. It was accompanied by cocktails from the Lady Connemara Bar and Lounge along with appetisers and short eats from Raintree and Verandah.

Anita at Samasta





On the fashion front, we had two events, the first of which was at Samasta, to meet Susan Fernandes of Sustainable Suz, along with the chance to check out her latest collection. The invite was to a Basil High Tea, made using hydroponically grown basil, by the children of Vidya Sagar. The specially designed menu included everything from Basil Iced Tea to Pesto Cheese Straws to mini Lemon Tarts, topped with Basil leaves. And while basil was the thread that tied it all together, it wasn’t overpowering. Danseuse Anita Ratnam was the guest of honour and a fan of the smart styles. Other guests included professors, entrepreneurs, stylists, women professionals and media mavens. People loved the bomber jackets, batik jumpsuits, silk and silk cotton swathes made from Indian textiles.

Shiny at the Diadem store launch





Our final stop was for the launch of Diadem at their second outlet in T Nagar. The event was a solid dose of glitz, with stylish ladies pouring in, dressed in pink and gold according to the theme. We loved the fact that there was an entire space dedicated to kids activities, so that moms can bring their kids along, and shop to their hearts content, while the little ones are kept busy. Now there’s a concept we can all get behind. Along with the celebration and occasion wear that they’re known for, they launched their sari collection, Ashirah.