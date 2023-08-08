British Women in Sarees host London Saree Walkathon 

On August 6, the eve of National Handloom Day, London saw an array of colours as more than 700 women walked down the streets of the city wearing traditional weaves from India. In a historical event organised by the British Women in Sarees, a social media group founded by Dipti Jain, a London Saree Walkathon took over the city streets last Sunday. The walk started from Trafalgar Square and continued via 10 Downing Street before ending at the Gandhi Statue situated at Parliament Square.

Dipti Jain, founder, British Women in Sarees

Mahatma Gandhi, who was himself a firm believer in upholding the traditional fabrics of India, especially Khadi was an integral part of the resurgence of small-scale industries and handlooms. Thus, the team paid an apt homage to the Indian mind by garlanding the Gandhi statue and also presenting a cultural program. The walk concluded with the singing of some prayer songs and the National Anthem.

The women put on their best weaves sourced directly from the various States of India like West Bengal, Assam, Rajasthan, Kerala, Telangana, and more. The distinct artisanal works of the traditional weaves could be easily visible in the choice of fabric, motifs, and colour palette adorned by the women. Many even accessorized themselves with heritage jewels and headgear.

Women dressed in Rajasthani attire

From Batik to Kantha stitch, from Garod to Jamdani; all ruled the show. The intent of the walkathon was to of course spread awareness of the rich Indian handloom heritage but it also served the purpose of uniting the Indian Diaspora in celebrations away from home.