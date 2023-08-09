Sayani Gupta, Amol Parashar become the face of Meet7's #NoCompromise campaign

Meet7, a new-age dating app, has on-boarded the popular OTT series, 4 More Shots Please! Actors Sayani Gupta and Amol Parashar have been roped in to amplify the core message of their ‘No Compromise’ campaign. Recognising that compromise in dating is no longer acceptable to today’s youth, Meet7 provides a slew of excellent features designed to avoid compromises and provide users with an uncomplicated and pleasant dating journey.

Unlike other apps, Meet7 with the vision of ‘meeting people not profiles’ offers the CompQ feature that assesses personality traits and provides accurate matches. This ensures a more genuine and fulfilling dating experience. The app carefully selects matches catered to individual interests and expectations using in-app behaviour analysis. Meet7 leverages AI technology, and intelligently matches users based on their interactions and personality traits.

Meet7 game changer is their “Invite Only” feature. Men can join the app only through a referral from the women on the app. This ensures authenticity and gender balance, and an extremely high-quality community on the app. With a focus on quality conversations, it eliminates the endless swipe culture. Instead, this platform presents users with seven matches at once. By emphasising compatibility based on shared interests and values, Meet7 empowers users to engage in substantial interactions and choose their preferred match.

"I'm all for love, romance, dating, and relationships, and internet dating unquestionably makes it easier for people to find their ideal partners and start relationships. I believe that Meet7 has developed the 'No Compromise' strategy with a 100% dedication and a revised approach to security, privacy, the experience of female users, the quality of matches, and other factors,” says Sayani Gupta.

Amol Parashar and Sayani Gupta

Amol Parashar also commented, “I am thrilled to be part of this ‘No Compromise’ campaign from Meet7 – India’s only No-Swipe Dating App. I think online dating space is currently broken at many levels – especially when it comes women’s experience. Encountering fake profiles, creepy and harassing behaviour from men (many a times), irrelevant matches, wrong expectations and others make it an overall compromising experience. Meet7 comes with a refreshing approach with extraordinary commitment to the philosophy of ‘No Compromise’. Meet7 is a good amalgamation of technology, innovation and processes.”

Meet7 takes a strong stance against inappropriate behaviour by implementing a behavior scoring system. User profiles display a visible score, and deductions occur when reports are made. Upon reaching a certain threshold, offenders are permanently banned, ensuring a secure and respectful environment for all users.

Saurabh Awasthi, Co-founder, Meet7, said “On Meet7, the focus is on you and your interaction. The app makes sure you do not waste your time on someone who doesn't match your vibe. The collaboration with Bollywood actress Sayani Gupta and Amol Parashar, known for her strong personality and influential online presence, perfectly embodies the message of confidence and self-worth that Meet7 upholds.”

Meet7 allows users to customise seven questions through its unique ‘KnowQ’ feature that allows users to gather crucial information about potential matches before initiating conversations. These questions help users prioritise what matters to them and make informed choices. This empowers users to know their match beforehand and make choices that align with their preferences, reducing the need for compromise later on.