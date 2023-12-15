My commitment to Pet Fed underscores a personal dedication to the welfare of animals: Dino Morea

Pet Fed has made a grand return, promising an extraordinary experience for pet lovers and their furry companions. As the proud holder of the Limca World Record for the "Biggest Dog Carnival," Pet Fed is on its 8th edition, and this year's celebration is going to be bigger and better than ever before.

As they gear up for their next show in Delhi, Indulge caught up with actor Dino Morea, who is one of the founder-members of PetFed, to know more about the pet festival; importance of pets in our lives; responsible pet ownership and adoption, and more. Dino has two pets of his own, Max (Labrador) and Ganpat (an Indie).

What motivated you to align yourself with PET FED?

We started Pet Fed in 2014 and our journey so far has been exhilarating. Ever since the very first Pet Fed, we have build a community that can engage, interact and learn with likeminded pet parents who can come together at a common platform and learn from each other and see what is there in the category for better pet parenting and celebrate the joy of pet parenthood.

Dino Morea at one of the Pet Fed events

How do you believe pet festivals contribute to raising awareness about animal welfare and well-being?

Pet festivals serve as instrumental platforms for disseminating awareness regarding animal welfare. They underscore the significance of responsible pet ownership and provide invaluable insights into fostering the well-being of our pets.

What aspects of the pet festival are you particularly excited about, and why?

Pet Fed Has various aspects, that all kinds of pets and pet parents can enjoy from engaging stage activity like Temptation Alley, Pet’s Got Talent, Security Dog Show, Pet fashion show, Off Leash Zone for Dogs, Kitty Play Pen for cats to many more exciting carnival antics.

How can events like this help promote responsible pet ownership and adoption?

At Pet Fed we not only promote responsible pet ownership but also provide expert master-class that helps every pet parent learn about the aspects of pet parenting while also hosting adoption drive in conjunction with NGOs, which every year helps Indie pets find a new home.

In your opinion, what role does the festival play in fostering a sense of community among pet owners?

Pet Fed plays an important role in fostering a sense of belonging. Every year we see an increasing number of pet parents come together to spend time with their furry friends in a fun-filled environment - A weekend that brings pet parents together to celebrate the joy of parenting.

Are there any specific initiatives or causes related to animals that you are passionate about and advocate for?

I’ve always been an advocate for adopting indies and I’m a pet parent to an Indie -- Ganpat. I truly believe in #AdoptDontShop. At Pet Fed we believe #DilSeDesi hence we offer Free Desi Ticket to all our lovely indie pet parents welcoming them with open arms and paw fives!

As someone deeply involved in the cause of animal welfare, what changes would you like to see in society's attitude towards pets and animals in general?

The transformation of societal attitudes towards pets is a significant aspiration. A paradigm shift is needed, recognising pets not merely as accessories but as integral members of our families, deserving of respect, care, and companionship.

How do you balance your acting career with your commitment to animal advocacy?

Navigating the dual responsibilities of acting and animal advocacy requires a strategic balance. While my professional pursuits in acting provide sustenance, my commitment to Pet Fed underscores a personal dedication to the welfare and advocacy of animals.

