Paloma about town: Christmas cheer & dance delight

The city has wasted no time in getting back into Christmas gear. Events that were postponed due to the cyclone have been pushed to this week, resulting in choc-o-block calendars and lots of planning to do. Multiple tree lighting ceremonies, several ‘Christmassy’ gatherings and the annual Little Theatre Christmas panto, a staple on everyone’s end of the year list. I’ll have all the info for you next week. In the meantime I’m doing the usual ‘red white and green’ song and dance where I look through my wardrobe for all things ‘Christmas colours’. Let’s dive into what happened this past week.



Keeping in the same spirit I got to attend ‘Neon Christmas’, an Art in the dark experience by Jalato and IWC Zinnia. The fundraiser saw enthusiastic participation across all ages, many of whom had never experienced the unique concept before. It was also nice to be able to check out the new Jalato studio with cute elements at every turn, and their crafty canvas Christmas tree that I loved. While many of us chose festive elements as our subjects, many decided to go a little off subject with more quirky themes. At the end, we were all pleased as a punch, even when the lights were turned on.

Veena

Vasanth

Rakesh

Nandini

Aishwarya and Samyuktha

Nails and Beyond along with emerging wellness brand, Happy Feet, launched their new studio at Marina Mall. They rolled out the red carpet for a grand celebration with stars Aishwarya Rajesh and Samyuktha Shan leading the festivities. Guests got to check out the new space and indulge in a blend of beauty and well being. Veena Kumaravel, CEO of Nails ‘N Beyond, warmly invited everyone to this landmark event. “This evening is not just about unveiling two new studios; it’s about celebrating a holistic approach to beauty and wellness. We’re thrilled to offer an unmatched experience of luxury, style, and relaxation to the heart of Chennai” she said.



Also this week, Kartik Fine Arts presented the premier show of Namaargam Dance Company’s Sushupthi - Universe Evolves Bliss, a Classical Dance Production by Krithika Subrahmanian. Sushupthi showcases the mythology and evolution of Maha Vishnu in cycles and the team collaborated with professional dancers from all over India for the show. In the audience were popular faces from film, television, arts and dance.