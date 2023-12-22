A week packed with fun & frolic

In the lead up to Christmas, the city’s festive cheer levels would make even Santa proud. The tree lighting series continue and this week we found ourselves at Novotel, enjoying our wine and live carols as we waited for the giant tree in the lobby to come alive. Everyone brought their kids who were busy decorating a ginger bread house with an assortment of treats, and some of us adults got in on the action, too. The tree was lit up to ‘oohs’ ‘aahs’ and much applause as the carols continued. A special mention to all the short eats that were in Christmas colours for the occasion and delicious, too.

It was a similar vibe at Kate and Oscar as they launched their new store at Express Avenue. Done up beautifully for the occasion, both the kids and adults enjoyed checking out their range and picking their favourites. I couldn’t help gushing over all the sparkly stuff for the little girls. After some fun with the treasure hunt, (despite no personal success with finding the treasure) we were happy to find out that there were more games, with goodies for all. I loved the ‘insta worthy’ corners making for postcard perfect pictures. Everyone left with bags in hand, and big smiles on their faces.

My Saturday was jam-packed, starting off at Collage, for an afternoon of conversation with Vivek Karunakaran and Suket Dhir. It was the perfect weekend vibe where fashion took center stage over gin cocktails and more festive cheer. I also loved the grazing table with some delightfully curated nibbles. Vivek walked me through his new collection — from bomber jackets and bandis to heavier kurtas and wedding wear. I then rushed off to The Little Theatre’s 27th annual Pantomime, ‘MIB A Space Comet-y’, at the Anna Centenary Library Auditorium. As always, the show was a blast with complete audience engagement from start to finish, with all ages getting in on the fun. Many have been regulars over the years, and knew what to do even before the instructions were given.

Meanwhile, across town, Margazhi was welcomed at Grand Chennai by GRT with Grand Gana Sabha, a month long fest, which promises to be a symphony of music and food. The fest will feature some of the most esteemed artistes from Chennai’s musical circles who will bring their signature classical Carnatic and Hindustani tunes to the audience. And speaking of music and fabulous performers, this week saw Coca Cola present the second edition of Coke Studio Tamil. Building upon the essence that made season 1 so compelling, this season engages its audience in the subtleties of coming of age, culture, celebration, friendships and camaraderie, love and passion all strung together in fresh tunes and melody. We also saw the launch of Sona de Paris’ exclusive unisex salon, which was a star-studded event.

And finally, a little last minute retail therapy just a few days before Christmas, at the Style Bazaar Exhibition where the ladies were at frenzied levels. Whether it was gifting options or NYE looks, everyone seemed to be on a serious mission, with their game faces on. Sheetal Jain played host, helping to point us in the right direction. My favourites included Studio S from Mumbai for fun cocktail wear, Hangar Trails for some delectable bling and Go Chic for their pantsuits with interesting motifs.

So, here’s wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas filled with laughter, surrounded by the ones you love! See you next week.