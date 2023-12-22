Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2 achieves UNESCO recognition and special prize for outstanding interiors

Kempegowda International Airport’s (KIA) Terminal 2, celebrated for its exceptional design, has secured UNESCO’s prestigious recognition as one of the world's most beautiful airports. The accolade also includes a coveted special prize for its outstanding interiors, announced during UNESCO’s 2023 Prix Versailles. This distinction sets Bengaluru airport apart as the sole Indian airport to receive such global acclaim, underscoring its dedication to architectural excellence.

Chaired by renowned fashion designer Elie Saab, the world judges’ panel at the Prix Versailles acknowledged Terminal 2’s innovative design and awarded it the ‘World Special Prize for an Interior 2023.’

Terminal 2, often referred to as a ‘Terminal in a Garden,’ was inaugurated on November 11, 2022, with a capacity to serve 25 million passengers annually in its initial phase. Spanning an impressive 255,661 square meters, the terminal boasts a structure crafted with engineered bamboo, offering a contemporary yet timeless ambience in its interiors.

A standout feature of Terminal 2 is its expansive indoor garden, adorned with waterfalls and hanging planted bells, contributing to the overall aesthetic appeal. The terminal's commitment to intelligent sustainability aligns with the values championed by Prix Versailles, emphasizing innovation, creativity, reflection of local heritage, ecological efficiency, and the promotion of social interaction.

