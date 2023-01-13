Paloma about town: Retail therapy, calendar lovin' and New Year resolutions

Who else is still in a semi-holiday mode, please raise your hands? We’re just about shaking off the after-effects of the festive season and already another long weekend approaches. Uh oh. ‘What plans?’ everyone keeps asking each other. Those of us who don’t have any, are under serious pressure to make something happen. One group of people are still talking about New Year’s resolutions and special affirmation diaries for the year ahead. ‘What’s your word for 2023?’ someone else asked me. Hmm... something to think about. I’ll have to get back to you on that.

Paloma with a new friend at the Santuary ECR





This is what I call ‘Calendar season’, that sweet spot from December to January where everything from jewellery to horses are showcased, as we’re reminded yet again that we have, in the blink of an eye, arrived in the year 2023. My favourite was the fundraiser Calender by Sanctuary ECR, a rescue and retirement home for the old, injured and abused horses. I was fortunate enough to be able to visit the home and see for myself, the work that the team is doing. And who doesn’t love stunning photos of horses? I couldn’t stop looking at them.

Shweta, Tanya & Harshavardhan at the Wild Milan pop-up





Amidst the various launches, people found the time to do some shopping at multiple pop-ups this week. Wild Milan presented its Pongal edition this week at Fika and saw the usual mix of shoppers. As I say on repeat ‘not that anyone needed an excuse’ for some retail therapy. There’s definitely more focus on sustainability this year as we saw quite a few eco-friendly products. Meanwhile at Amethyst, the Suta Bazaar was underway. With a focus on handicrafts and keeping traditional arts alive, Suta Bazaar has a loyal following, all of whom descended in droves. I also learnt that their community consists of 17,000 weavers, whose products are showcased at exhibitions across India. Everyone was looking for a ‘wardrobe refresh’ and the saris were the popular choice, along with fun décor pieces for the home.

Zakir Hussain on stage





It was celebs galore this week in Chennai with two different groups of people very excited. The first were the foodies, for The Write Circle with Karen Anand by the Prabha Khaitan Foundation. “She’s as much a pop culture icon as a culinary icon,” someone commented, and I would have to agree. The second group also had cause for celebration with legendary Zakir Hussain treating Chennaiites to a performance that ended with an epic tabla solo for the ages!