ITC Sunfeast’s latest campaign shows you don’t need a reason to hug your mom

There’s nothing a mom’s hug cannot resolve. You could be drowned in work, recovering from heartbreak or struggling at college, and a simple call from your mum could shoo away your troubles almost instantly.

While chatting with one's mother for less than five minutes can make one feel better, think what wonders a hug from her could do! With its latest campaign, #HugHerMore, ITC Sunfeast Mom’s Magic is urging busy bees like you to hug your mom more often.

As a child, do you remember running to your mother for every small thing or hiding behind her every time you met someone new? Those were the days when you didn’t have to filter your love for your mom. Hugging her did not need a reason, remember?

In its campaign, Mom’s Magic conducted a social experiment wherein they tracked the happiness level of a person when he/she hugged his mother. The participant indulges in various activities, for over two days, like chatting with his friends and consuming content online and while these offer him instant gratification, nothing beats his mother’s hug.

The brand also conducted a survey with 321 participants across Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai in collaboration with Crownit to track how hugging one’s mother has changed over the years.

As per the survey, the frequency of hugging one’s mom as a kid vs now has reduced by 31 percent for the Gen Zs and by 33 percent for the millennials. The survey also shows how more than 60 percent of the participants felt a sense of comfort and their mood was instantly better after hugging their mother.

Now tell us, do you need a reason to hug your mom today?

