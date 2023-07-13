Special: Shivika and Shashwat Goenka launch RP Goenka International School

Visioned by young scion Shashwat Goenka and his wife Shivika Goenka, RP Goenka International School -- the first and only one among the leading global education institutes to provide a balanced mix of international education rooted in traditions – is ready to launch with the first batch of students from this July 17. We speak with Shivika and Shashwat about the same.

Finally, the school is ready to open, how excited are you?

Shashwat: The RP Goenka International School is envisioned as a transformative learning space, dedicated to making a difference in the lives of children and shaping their journeys holistically. At RPGIS, we aim at building strong future leaders. As we embark on this journey, with the school infrastructure now being ready, the excitement levels are very high.

Shivika and Shashwat Goenka

How good has the response been for admissions?

Shivika: The response for admissions at RPGIS has been very well received, exceeding expectations for the first year. The school has experienced high demand, resulting in a full house with a substantial number of enrolled students. The overwhelming response reflects the trust and confidence that parents and students have placed in RPGIS as a premier institution for international education in India.

Tell us about the special features of this school.

Shivika: The RP Goenka International School has a highly experienced faculty committed to innovation. The school offers a curriculum that promotes inquiry-based learning, allowing students to explore and discover knowledge actively. The focus is on problem-solving skills, encouraging students to think critically and develop analytical abilities.

RPGIS embraces digital learning to prepare students for the future and maintains small class sizes with a low teacher-to-student ratio to facilitate customized learning. The classrooms are specially designed to foster collaborative learning, encouraging interaction and teamwork among students. Also, creative breakout spaces are available for students to engage in self-exploration and enhance their creativity.

Shivika Goenka

There’s Dance & Drama Room, music and practice rooms and a black box theatre designed for enhanced performances. There’s a creativity centre, a kitchen garden, a robotics lab & maker’s space, a Young Innovators Lab (Robotics Lab) and a Special Education Needs (SEN) Department to cater to the needs of students with special education needs. For the sports-loving pupils, there’s a squash court, table tennis facilities, badminton and basketball courts, a swimming pool, an indoor sports hall a green field mini-football ground and a cricket pitch. Also, there’s an outdoor exercise zone and running track, a yoga and martial arts studio, and a rock-climbing wall.

The school has a 3 bedded infirmary fully equipped with a qualified nurse, and is affiliated to Woodlands Multispecialty Hospital for students to get immediate medical attention and care for any health-related concerns that may arise during school hours. There’s a modern security systems and professional security to enhance safety measures and air purification systems ensuring a healthier and more conducive learning environment for students and staff.

Shivika and Shashwat Goenka

Will your child also go to RPGIS?

Shashwat: RPGIS aims at providing a balanced educational experience combining the best of international education with a strong foundation in Indian culture, morals, and values along with the incorporation of the latest digital technologies and teaching practices. Hence, we would want her to go to RPGIS which will provide her with a well-grounded holistic education.

After Quest, a luxury mall, you have gifted the city a first-of-its-kind international school. How proud or happy does that make you?

Shashwat: We are just happy to make a difference and give back to the city and society. The pride and happiness will stem from the positive impact the school will have on the community, as well as the opportunities it will provide for students to receive a high-quality holistic education.

Shivika Goenka

What do we expect from you next?

Shivika: Quest, Loft, Wardrobe, The Gift Studio, RPGIS – these are a few things I have done so far, and I hope I continue to get such support for all my future endeavours.

How fashionable and fashion-conscious do you find the city?

Shivika: I feel like the city has experienced an increased focus on fashion in recent years, with designers from Kolkata gaining recognition globally. Also, now with Instagram becoming such a large part of life fashion consciousness is bound to go up. Here, we have seen a huge spike in appreciation, awareness and demand for fashion brands – both homegrown and international – and across price points – pret, luxury, and couture. We also run The Wardrobe, a multi-designer store in Quest, where we curate the finest of Indian fashion featuring emerging talents. With an emphasis on pret lines, the store showcases effortlessly chic Western wear that embodies an easy-breezy aesthetic. Also, it is budget-friendly, ensuring that fashion enthusiasts can indulge in high-quality fashion.

Shivika Goenka

In terms of bringing the best labels, what kind of fashion events do we expect in Loft this year?

Shivika: We can’t disclose the exact brands just as yet but we have an exciting array of events in store ranging from fashion, lifestyle and experiences. Also, there’ll be some specially curated experiences for children, and a few renowned international luxury brands debuting in the city.

How have you both grown as a couple? What do you enjoy doing together?

Shashwat: We’ve been married now for over 7 years, and I think at each stage of our lives, we have grown together.

Shivika: Some of the things we love doing together include spending time with our family, travelling, reading, and cooking. We love shared experiences, bonding, and creating lasting memories. Beyond this, we enjoy the work we do together – be it The Gift Studio, or RPGIS, among many other things.

How do you resolve issues between the both of you?

Shivika: We have a very open style of communication between us, never leaving anything unresolved – both on the work and personal fronts.

Shashwat Goenka

The best compliment you have given each other?

Shashwat: I think there is nothing more important than reiterating (either verbally or through actions) the love we have for one another.

Lessons learnt as a couple?

Shashwat: As a couple, one of the important lessons learned is the significance of balance. Finding a balance between individual needs, shared responsibilities, personal goals, and quality time together is crucial for a healthy and fulfilling relationship.

Shivika: Another key lesson for us has been the importance of communication. Open and honest communication is essential for understanding each other's feelings, needs, and expectations. For us, effective communication involves active listening, expressing oneself clearly and respectfully, and being receptive to feedback. We regularly check in with each other and address concerns or conflicts constructively, which we believe strengthens our bond and fosters a deeper understanding between partners. This has become even more important as we parent our daughter, and always need to be on the same page on these matters.

Shivika Goenka

One thing that's non-negotiable in a marriage?

Sashwat and Shivika: Trust.

Tell us about parenting and who's a more hands-on parent.

Shashwat: We’re both equally hands-on. Parenting for us is a joint responsibility, and we strongly believe in equal parenting, where we both have some responsibilities and of course, some fun playtime too!

Who loses cool faster?

Shivika: We are both, surprisingly, very calm people.