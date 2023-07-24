Bumble launches new 'Kindness Campaign' with actor Aditya Roy Kapoor 

Bumble, the women-first dating and social networking app, today launched a global integrated campaign titled Kindness is Sexy featuring new content with actor Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Bumble’s campaign and this partnership comes at a time when singles in India are more focused on kindness as a key element of their dating decisions. According to Bumble’s latest survey, an overwhelming majority (81%) of respondents in India agree that kindness is sexy now more than ever before and 56% of respondents value kindness over physical attributes in a potential partner.

In fact, kindness is one of the most attractive qualities in a person. 41% of Indian Gen Z respondents consider being unkind to strangers as a deal breaker in a relationship. Bumble’s new film embodies this sentiment as it features popular actor, Aditya Roy Kapoor exploring modern online dating as he redefines stereotypical tropes of sexy through the lens of different facets of ‘kindness’ in a relationship—respect, vulnerability to empathy. The film leverages a playful, humourous twist in the end which ultimately shows how kindness is sexy and goes a long way in making meaningful connections.

Speaking on this partnership, actor Aditya Roy Kapoor shares, “At the end of the day, the heart of everything lies at being good to people around you, including your romantic relationships. I think it's great what Bumble is doing by telling everyone, who is on their platform and whoever wants to join, that what matters is being good to each other, being accountable and responsible on the platform. By showing kindness is sexy, I think they have set the tone very clearly about the kind of interactions and the kind of people they want on the platform - I think more power to Bumble for doing that!”

“When we approach dating with kindness, we help create an environment of respect and compassion, and for connections to grow,” said Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder and CEO of Bumble. “Kindness is a core value here at Bumble, and we know it is the driving force behind our mission of creating healthy and equitable relationships. This new content helps redefine the idea of attraction and encourages us to never lose sight of the most valuable traits in a relationship.”

Bumble also found that an overwhelming majority (76%) of those surveyed stated that how they define what makes a great partner has changed dramatically over the past five years. 46% of Indian respondents say that they are no longer willing to date someone who doesn't make time for them and 44% of respondents say they are no longer willing to put up with toxic behaviours.

To highlight that kindness matters on Bumble, the app recently rolled out Compliments, a message before match feature that allows Bumble’s community to be even more intentional about starting the conversation in a positive way.