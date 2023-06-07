GReaT Trails by GRT Hotels announces it is going pet-friendly so now, you can take your summer vacation with the whole family

Vacations become more meaningful when they are enjoyed with the whole family. Great food, awe-inspiring locales, much-needed rest and recuperation and our loved ones around us are the ingredients for an ideal getaway. But what if one key ingredient is left out? Leaving your beloved pet behind while you travel can be heartbreaking and nerve-wracking. So wouldn’t it be great if you could take your furry friend along for the ride?

GRT Hotels and Resorts, after understanding this sentiment, has opened up its gorgeous, nature-inspired GReaT Trails properties at Yercaud, Kodaikanal, Wayanad and Thanjavur to pets. A number of amenities are in place to keep both you and your fur baby comfortable and safe.

“We understand how hard it can be to leave behind a part of your family while you’re on holiday. The GRT hotels and resorts group believes in inclusivity, so it only made sense that we opened our venues to pets too. We believe this will bring a sense of positivity to the brand as a whole,” says Vikram Cotah, CEO, GRT Hotels and Resorts.

Cozy pet beds, bowls, mats, tasty treats and collars with tags to identify the owner’s name and room number are just some of the measures being taken. There’s also plenty on the menu card to suit your pet’s every desire — chicken curry with boiled rice, fish with rice, mixed vegetables with rice and mutton with rice are just some of the options to keep your pet drooling and healthy while on vacation. Dry and wet food options by some top brands are also on the menu.

To ensure that pets and guests alike have the safest experience possible, be sure to carry your pet’s vaccination records, de-tick records and other important details before checking in.