Huma Qureshi unveils the much-awaited 'Phoenix MarketCity Shopping Festival' in Chennai

Shopaholics in Chennai had plenty to be excited with the inauguration of the much-awaited Phoenix Shopping Festival at Phoenix MarketCity. The glitzy affair with all its pomp and celebration was inaugurated by the talented and nationally acclaimed actress Huma Qureshi known for her roles in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Jolly LLB, Maharani web series and Monica O My Darling. Slated for three months, the festival promises to be a shopper's paradise with big brands, steal deals and bumper prizes like a BMW Bike, Iphone-14, Sony Play station 5.

People flooded to the venue to catch a glimpse of the actor and also indulge in retail therapy post the inauguration of the grand shopping festival. The gorgeous beauty of Badlapur fame engaged with the audience by interacting with onlookers and fans on topics like her experience in Chennai, shopping destinations, favourite movies, and her upcoming projects. The three-time Filmfare award winner unveiled the session of Phoenix Shopping festival and also visited a few premium stores at the mall post interacting with her enthusiastic fans.

The star-studded event started with a bang in the form of an interesting act by premium brand of motorbike riding Harley Davidson wherein bikers showcased different series of bikes captivating the attention of the audience. Adding the verve to the shopping spirit for the people of Chennai, the mall also had a flash mob to kickstart the shopping carnival.



The Phoenix Shopping Festival will be open to customers till August 15.