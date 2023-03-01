Style Museo by Sabina Rungta is back with its Spring Edit ahead of International Women’s Day

Sabina Rungta established Style Museo five years back to curate exhibitions with selected brands from across India. She is now back with the Spring Edit of her pop-up exhibition right ahead of Women’s Day with popular brands like Loveshafali, Simsum Jewellery and Mayori to name a few. To add to it, there will be gourmet food stalls, tarot reading and an exclusive session with dermatologist Ishad Aggarwal.

“Style Museo was created out of passion and its first exhibition was held at my own banquet Agora back in 2018. After another edit in 2019, the pandemic wreaked havoc and thus Style Museo pop-ups ceased for a while. I had no plans as such this time as well until a friend from Mumbai approached me to exhibit her jewellery brand Simsum Jewellery in Kolkata. It is not going to be very big this time, more of a fun event with selected brands from around the country,” shares Sabina.

Simsum Jewellery

With about ten stalls by brands from Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and Jaipur the exclusive Spring Edit is ready to unfurl as a fun get-together ahead of Women’s Day. “The revelry is going to take place at my residence and I hope to offer a day full of music, food, fun and shopping to the ladies especially with International Women’s Day around. A lot of people prefer a close knit exhibition over big ones these days as the choices are much more assorted and exclusive,” adds Sabina.

The brands that will be displaying at the pop-up are Simsum Jewellery, Style Junkiie, Loveshafali from Mumbai, Lachesis, Padmajai by Ritu Agarwal, Pravitti and Nivritti Candles, Collected Thread from Kolkata and SSevo by Sumita from Delhi to name a few. Kolkata based dermatologist Ishad Aggarwal on the other hand will be conversing with the attendees 3pm onwards to debunk skin myths of the 21st Century woman.

What: Style Museo by Sabina Rungta- Spring Edit ‘23

Where: Krishna Kunj, 5k, New Road, Alipore, Kolkata- 700027

When: March 4 (11am onwards)

Contact: Instagram- @stylemuseo