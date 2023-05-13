Priyanka Chopra is on top of her game with her latest project, Citadel — a high stakes spy drama airing on Amazon Prime. The show recently held its grand world premiere in London, attracting a starstudded guest list with some of the biggest names in the global film industry. With a multitude of impressive accomplishments under her belt, including a thriving career in film, numerous beauty pageant victories, awards, and laudable philanthropic work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, the 40-year-old actress has become one of the most influential personalities. Priyanka’s backbone is her mother Madhu Chopra, who suggested her to seize the lifetime opportunity leading her as an 18-year-old to win the Miss World crown in 2000. “I didn’t encourage her to join the film industry. Rather, when she was faced with the opportunity, I encouraged her to not be afraid and take it on,” Madhu Chopra begins as we converse with her about the advice that proved to be Priyanka’s big-ticket entry into Bollywood. She further adds, “I also explained that Plan B was always there, i.e. going back to school. She did not feel the pressure of making this momentous decision nor was it a do-or-die situation.” Following her initial success, Priyanka Chopra embarked on an illustrious film career, producing a string of blockbuster hits including Aitraaz, Dostana, Barfi, and Quantico, among others. Throughout this journey, her mother has remained by her side, offering unwavering support and rejoicing in her daughter’s triumphs. Madhu’s role in her daughter’s life extends far beyond mere celebration. As Priyanka’s mother, she instilled within her daughter a profound sense of self-reliance, financial independence, and confidence, imbuing her with the tools necessary to navigate the often trecherous waters of the entertainment industry.

Madhu Chopra with daughter Priyanka

Listen to kids

As a parent who supported both her children Priyanka and Siddharth Chopra in their career choices, Madhu tells us how it’s essential to let children have the right to express and make choices, “When kids are below eight years, you should let them explore everything even if they fail or have no aptitude. So by the time they are young teens, they will know the direction they want to take. The most important thing for a parent is to listen to them without imposing their own ambitions. This will help the talent to blossom.” Tendering some pearls of wisdom for young parents, she tells us, “Enjoy the best phase of your life. Listen to all the advice floating around but filter it out, and listen to your kids. Don’t ever let communication breakdown. Be their friend but remember you are the only set of parents they have as friends are plenty.”

Proud mother

Nurturing is not sacrificial

Madhu is a versatile personality who has excelled in various roles throughout her career. She served as an ENT specialist in the armed forces and now works as a leading cosmetologist and medical director at Studio Aesthetique, one of Mumbai’s top cosmetic and dentofacial clinics located in Juhu. In addition to her professional accomplishments, she is a compassionate philanthropist dedicated to the cause of breast cancer. However, she had to make some tough decisions in her career while being a mother. “The hardest decision was to give up OB-GYN for ENT. But now looking back, I am happy I did that,” she says. Did raising kids make her sacrifice her career? “I firmly believe that the word sacrifice is overrated for a mother. She will only go over and beyond for love. If she loves her kids, nothing she does is a sacrifice. She should be respected and held in high esteem not be pitied as sacrificial. No mother’s role should be seen as sacrificial, it’s only voluntary,” Madhu shares. For new-age parents who are juggling with tremendously busy work life and family commitments, she suggests maintaining a healthy work-life balance, “Compartmentalise your day and keep short goalposts. Value your good fortune and any opportunity with which you can fulfill your ambition and love life. You may feel low at different stages of life, but remember to prioritise yourself.”

Madhu Chopra

Move beyond societal expectations

The cosmetologist never believes in following the conventional rules imposed by society. She tells us, “Society’s expectations have never been my parameter. I did what I felt was right and thankfully, my peers and community accepted it so I had no problem with so-called society at all. For example, my mother and my parents-in-law stayed under one roof as good friends and responsible parents. This was against the societal norm but we were very happy. Society be damned! Soon it was well accepted by all.” Telling us the secret to a wholesome married life, she shares, “A lot of changes came about after marriage. Our family discussed a road map of our ambitions and how far we hoped to go. We decided to support each other irrespective of good or bad decisions. We decided to discuss amicably if there was a conflict. Making sure we attacked the issue at hand and not each other. The outcome was a very fulfilling marriage.” Later after marriage, she continued the spirit of the progressive parent by supporting her daughter’s film career, her late marriage, her choice of a partner, and even when Priyanka decided upon alternate pregnancy choices. These days, Madhu is busy doting on her maternal grand daughter Malti with whom every day feels like a “new story” for her.



Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @RanaPriyamvada