Paloma about town: Quintessentially Chennai

As Indulge celebrates its sweet 16, I can’t help but look back on the journey of Chennai. So much has changed yet at a deeper level, so much remains the same. For those of us who grew up in the transitional generation of Madras becoming Chennai, there will always be those few things that remind us of home. It’s a long list but, with the help of some of the city’s popular faces, here are 16 things that are ‘quintessentially Chennai’.

 Gilli Biriyani at Taj Coromandel’s Anise: No night of partying is complete without all of us weary souls trooping into Anise, feet hurting, famished, tucking into the one-of-a-kind biriyani .

 Besant Nagar: Whether it’s having a smoothie at Sante or simply eating green mango and chilly powder on the beach, I will always think ‘Bessie beach’ when I think Chennai.

 Filter coffee: May I say that this is one of the best smells in the world. A cup of freshly brewed filter coffee. Pairs best with a dosai but I’m happy to have it anytime, with anything. Good old Ratna Cafe in Triplicane still makes a mean filter coffee.

 Museum Theatre: One of my favourite venues both for theatre and just otherwise. Steeped in history, I’ve watched some marvellous talent on the stage. The joke is to go armed with Odomos because you’ll definitely require it while you wait outside.

 Drives on ECR: We’ve all done it. Even when ECR wasn’t what it is today. The practice still holds good. Put on a great playlist and you’re set.

 Amethyst: Every time someone new comes to Chennai, it’s not complete without a drop in at Amethyst. If you can take your time and just soak in your surroundings, that’s the best way to do it. Throw in a little shopping, even better.

 Crocodile Bank and The Turtle Walk: A visit to ‘Croc Bank’ is another must for all the out of towners and one of the places that are so uniquely Chennai. Memories of my childhood come rushing back to me along with the thrill of the Turtle Walk during hatching season, being able to release the hatchings into the wild.

 Chepauk Stadium: A match at the M A Chidambaram Stadium is an experience like no other. This iconic venue has witnessed some of the greatest clashes in cricketing history and will always have a special place in my heart. As a sports anchor, I’ve spent many exciting hours here.

 The CSK Fan Army: The home of the Chennai Super Kings and the most hardcore fans. Match days are a sea of yellow with all manner of tributes being paid to Dhoni and the team.

Divya Pandurangam and Ratika Haksar

Farhana Suhail and Pavitra Krishnaswamy

 Mylapore: Pavitra Krishnaswamy of November Reign says that when she thinks of what makes Chennai truly special, she pictures going to Mylapore with her mom to shop for groceries. “From buying betel leaves to garlands, which we call‚ pooja saman, and getting fruits and vegetables for our home. Over the years, we’ve gotten to know the local vendors there quite well. There’s something uniquely wonderful about going there and spending an evening. It just feels so Chennai, and I can’t help but feel happy.”

 Nalli: Designer and stylist Ratika Haksar says that when she designs saris, her one stop shop for fabrics is Nalli. Whatever you’re looking for, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, they have the weaves.

 Surf Turf: Divya Pandurangam of Save the Date says that she loves going out on a catamaran to catch fish and swim a bit. Where else but Chennai, can you do this. Top it off with a meal or a surfing lesson at Surf Turf.

 Tennis: I’m reminded of being in college and scrambling for tickets to watch the

tennis matches every single year. Not to mention all the parties that surround the big event.

 DakshinaChitra: This beautiful venue is a fab location for a wedding or just to visit. I keep going back again and again for all that it has to offer.

 The Vibe!: Farhana Suhail, a.k.a New To Chennai, one of the city’s best known influencers, offers her take on things. As a Dubai girl who now calls Chennai home, she said she loves how warm, tolerant and truly secure this city is. “And how people have showered love on me,” she says with a smile.

On that note, I’ll sign off by saying that it’s been an absolute pleasure to write this column all these years and observe the changing face of Chennai. Here’s to many more!