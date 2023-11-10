Get your Diwali parties sorted with these games!

Diwali parties stand incomplete without a competitive game of cards or a few rounds of brain-storming strategy board games. But Jenga, Monopoly or a regular deck of cards are just too mainstream and monotonous for a crowd exposed to dynamic virtual games. So, here’s a curated list of game changers which will not just fit your budget but also be readily available online.

Conversationx 1.0

Food for thought

In the mood to have meaningful, deeper conversations? Why not have it with your friends and family with Conversationz 1.0? Make your gatherings fun with this card game to break the ice and make friendships faster. These cards let you discover other people faster. Play them with your family, colleagues, spouse, or strangers. Facilitate conversations, participation, and collaborate within teams and at events. These cards do wonders.

Price: Rs 550

Anti Monopoly

A quick upgrade

While we have been playing Monopoly and other trading games, it’s time we upgrade ourselves with Anti-Monopoly, the real estate trading game for the 21st century. An upgrade of the Monopoly folk game invented about 100 years ago, this one is the ultimate addition to your family game nights. In this game, free-market competitors clash with ruthless monopolists. Competitors charge fair rent, create supply and demand and can end a price war. Monopolists are greedy, charge high rents, and restrict supply, but can go to prison for price fixing. The players follow different rules, depending on their status, in their quest for big money and real estate.

Price: Rs 479

Trade Game

Your personalised trader

The classic game of buying, trading and building can now be entirely adapted and personalised to your life! Roll two dice and move around the board. As you land on ‘titles’, buy them to build up your game, the ultimate goal being to drive each of your opponent players to bankruptcy! Each space on this 40-tile board is curated to represent your life! Fortune and Treasure cards are personalised with insights from your life and your favourite memories, and each of the player tokens is customised. Trade Game has your Diwali party night sorted.

Price: Rs 12, 980

Parikrama

For the globetrotter

For people who love to travel, this card game is definitely for you. Parikrama is a relaxing, yet witty travel card game. In this game, you are a solo traveller wandering through a myriad of landscapes in the pursuit of discovery, adventure and enlightenment - traversing across forests, rivers, deserts and valleys that come along your path... occasionally discovering monuments along your way to rejuvenate and pray. There are a lot of choices to be made - taking a shorter journey can help you move faster in the game, but a longer journey can be more rewarding, additionally landing you a chance to hitch-hike on your next journey via a bullock carriage, a riverboat ferry, or even jump on the truck to travel even faster! The player with the best balance of a vivid journal, the right collection of symbols and Parikrama routes gathers the most points and wins the game!

Price: Rs 1,080

Blank Slate

Hunting for words

Are you looking forward to some massive festive brainstorming? Then Blank Slate will surely get you rolling. This is an imaginative and light 3 to 8-player game, and takes around 35 minutes to finish a round. In each round, one has to pick one of the 250+ word cue cards (which have 500+ total cues) and reveal it. Each player then writes the word they think best completes the phrase, trying to exactly match another player’s word without giving a single hint.

Price: Rs 9,999

Code Game

Colour coded

Turn your activity modes on with Code Game. In this, players are split into two teams, and each team chooses their game master. Game masters now have access to the “colour key”, where some words belong to team ‘A’, some to team ‘B’, one is a “game over word”, and the rest belong to neither team A, nor B. Game masters have to give a one-word only clue, along with a number which corresponds to how many code-cards they are referring to. Team members have to guess these words – and the first to complete their colour key grid wins!

Price: Rs 5,310

Memeomania

Are you a meme lover?

A first-of-its-kind meme-based card game, Memeomania is for every Bollywood and meme lover out there. This game will ensure that there is maximum possible laughter, leading to evenings to remember. Therefore, stock up for your parties and have a blast.

Price: Rs 1,699

Dialogue Baazi

‘Pushpa, I hate tears’

Are you a movie buff? If yes, then Dialogue Baazi is the ultimate entertaining game to bring out the knowledge about movies that you have gathered over the years and level up your Bollywood-ness. While reciting the iconic dialogues and guessing the movie, you’ll end up reminiscing your cherished cinematic memories with your loved ones. So, if you‘re the kind who loves to quote dialogues in everyday conversation and can’t resist a good Bollywood flick, this game is your ticket to elevating your game nights instantly.

Price: Rs 999