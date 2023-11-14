It's a paw-some journey we're on: Akshay Gupta

India's grandest Pet Festival, Pet Fed, returns with a bang in 2023! This year, for the first time ever, the festivities will spread their paws across six vibrant cities, promising pet lovers an unforgettable experience like never before.

Akshay Gupta, founder, Pet Fed, shares the journey of Pet Fed and what to expect this year:

Tell us about the evolution of Pet Fed, from its inception to becoming India's most anticipated pet extravaganza.

Pet Fed started as a crazy idea in 2014 because India had event for every genre but nothing for pets and animal lovers. It's evolved into India's biggest pet festival because, well, pets are awesome! Along the way, we've built a vibrant pet community where all pet parents get to share and celebrate their experiences of pet parenting. It's a paw-some journey we're on!

What inspired you to create Pet Fed, and what challenges did you face in establishing such a large-scale event in the pet industry?

The inspiration for Pet Fed came from our love for pets and the fact that India had an event for every genre but nothing for pets and animal lovers. The challenges were many, from logistics and resources to convincing potential partners and sponsors. In the early days making brands understand the concept of a pet festival was particularly the most difficult. Everyone was used to music and food festival but no one had heard or thought of a pet festival. Establishing such a large-scale event in the pet industry required a leap of faith, but our passion and determination saw us through.

What sets Pet Fed apart from other pet events and carnivals? How do you ensure a unique and memorable experience for both pets and their human companions?

What sets Pet Fed apart is our commitment to ensuring a memorable experience for both pets and their human companions. We’re the pioneers in the category and largest one, we hold the Limca Book of Records for the largest pet event. We ensured this by giving attention to details, from things like behaviour tags for every pet so that one can identify if a pet is friendly or aggressive to large and safe off-leash areas. We offer diverse and engaging activities, including exciting stage games, Police Dog demonstrations, and Masterclasses by various experts on pet keeping. Our festival celebrates the extraordinary bond between pets and their hoomans.

With the upcoming 8th edition of Pet Fed, how do you plan to surpass the previous successes and elevate the event experience even further?

With each edition, we aim to raise the bar higher. For the 8th Pet Fed, we plan to introduce more innovative elements, create partnerships with like-minded organisations, and expand to new cities. We’re always working towards making Pet Fed an event that pet lovers look forward to with growing excitement.

How do you envision the impact of Pet Fed on the overall pet culture and community in India, especially in terms of awareness and inclusivity?

Pet Fed’s impact on pet culture and the community is significant. We've been instrumental in raising awareness about responsible pet ownership, animal welfare, and inclusivity. Our advocacy for pet rights and our campaigns have created a more informed and compassionate pet community in India.

Can you elaborate on the specific initiatives taken by Pet Fed to promote responsible pet ownership and animal welfare within the festival and beyond?

We promote responsible pet ownership and animal welfare through various initiatives, including free vet check-ups, grooming sessions, and pet adoption drives within the festival. Beyond the event, we work closely with local animal welfare organisations to continue these efforts.

Additionally, we extend our support by offering free tickets to every pet parent visiting our events with an indie pet, fostering a sense of inclusivity and celebration for pets of all backgrounds.

What kind of planning and preparation go into organising the Pet Fed event across multiple cities? How do you ensure a consistent and high-quality experience in each location?

Organising Pet Fed across multiple cities involves meticulous planning and a focus on quality. We work closely with local teams and partners to ensure a consistent and high-quality experience. Our core team plays a crucial role in maintaining our standards.

What are some of the key activities and workshops that attendees can look forward to at Pet Fed, and how do they contribute to the festival's overall mission and vision?

Attendees can look forward to a wide range of activities and workshops, including agility courses, pet adoption drives, training sessions, health and nutrition workshops, fashion show, police dog demonstration and pet parenting masterclasses. These contribute to our mission of educating and entertaining, all while fostering a sense of community among pet lovers.

Could you share some insights into the partnerships and collaborations that have contributed to the success of Pet Fed? How do these alliances reflect the core values of the event?

Our success is due in large part to our partnerships and collaborations. We've teamed up with local and national businesses, animal welfare organisations who share our values. These alliances reflect our core values of promoting pet welfare, responsible pet ownership, and pet-friendly communities.

In what ways do you anticipate the pet industry in India evolving, and how does Pet Fed aim to adapt and contribute to this evolving landscape?

The pet industry in India is evolving, with more pet parents embracing their roles as 'parents.' We aim to adapt by introducing new initiatives and collaborations that align with the changing needs of pets and their owners. Our goal is to create a supportive environment for pets and their parents, advocating for better pet welfare and awareness.

