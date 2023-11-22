Crowne Plaza, one of Chennai's most iconic hotels, to shut its door this December

The iconic Adyar Gate Hotel which was rechristened to Crowne Plaza in 2015 after InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) assumed management, will be shutting its doors to guests from December 20, 2023.

Sources said that the hotel is being acquired by a real estate firm in the city, and is set to be turned it into a luxury residential property. Hotel staff confirmed that they have informed guests there won’t be any more bookings after December 20.

Many regular visitors reminisced on ‘X’ (previously Twitter) regarding the good times they had at the iconic hotel. Moreover, the hotel was considered a landmark location for press meets, government events and other celebrations.

It is not clear just how much had been paid by the firm that bought out the hotel, or whether it is a joint venture with the land owner. Sources claim that the location is likely to be turned into a luxury apartment. As for the reason behind the acquisition, sources allege the hotel had been struggling post-pandemic, and was in debt.

The 250-room Holiday Inn Adyar Gate Hotel opened its doors in 1981. It was then renamed Holiday Inn Madras after management was taken over by Welcomgroup Hotels in February 1985, when the controlling stake was bought out by the Goyal family. In 1988, Sheraton Hotels was contracted to manage the hotel and it became Welcomgroup Adyar Park Hotel.

