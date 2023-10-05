The 24th edition of Devi Awards honouring 12 exceptional women to take place in Kolkata today!

As excitement and anticipation fill the air, we prepare for the much-awaited Devi Awards, set to unfold in the heart of Kolkata, a city synonymous with joy and vibrance. Instituted by The New Indian Express and presented by Adani Group, the awards will honour and recognise the work of 12 exceptional women across fields — from entrepreneurship and science to art and social service

The awards will take place today at the magnificent ITC Sonar and will be presented by none other than, Kushboo Sundar. The Indian actress-turned-politician, who has championed several social causes and inspired many with her activism and philanthropy, will give away the awards to our Devis in the attendance of the city-based glitterati.

Glimpses from last year's Devi Awards

As we await the unfurling of the event, Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director, The New Indian Express and The Sunday Standard shares his excitement and says, “We are delighted to bring the most credible Devi awards back to the city of the goddess. We have an extraordinary list of women achievers this time who span the spectrum from music, fashion and cinema, to social work and food. This is our 24th edition and Kolkata's Devis will be a great addition to an already remarkable group of over 275 Devis."

Kushboo Sundar

A celebration of womanhood, the 24th edition of the Devi Awards boasts Adani Group as the Presenting Partner. The associate partners include Senco Gold and Diamonds, National Jute Board, Life Insurance Corporation of India, KGA Electronics, LNB Group and Visit Saudi with Diageo India as the celebration partner and Ahujasons as the gifting partner and Selvel One as outdoor partner.

Also Read: Devi Awards is back in Kolkata to salute the women achievers on October 5!