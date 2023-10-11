Pratyasha organises pandal hopping for senior citizens

A unique initiative by Pratyasha this festive season called Dadu-Didar Puja Parikrama will see senior citizens get an up-close view of some of the iconic Durga pandals of the city on October 17. The initiative aims to bring the senior citizens out of their television boxes and allow them to relive their Durga Puja memories once again, which were stopped because of their sheer age.

Niladri Banerjee, youth president, of the International Human Rights, and Anti-crime Organisation and a member of Pratyasha mentions, “We tend to overlook the elderly, assuming that they are too old to participate in activities like pandal hopping. Our goal is to challenge this misconception and promote inclusivity by demonstrating that, with the right support and enthusiasm, our senior citizens can relive cherished experiences and create new memories.”

The full-day journey will begin on Oct 17 morning and cover the pandals through pre-arranged transport. The senior citizens participating in this journey will also award Sharad Samman to the pandals along with celebrity guests, actors, and Youtubers who have joined hands in support of the initiative.

An entire day of visiting pandals like Chetla Agragrami Club, Babubagan, 41 Pally, Chakraberia, Kumartully Park, Sreebhumi, and Ballygunge Cultural Association is sure to bring smiles on their faces.