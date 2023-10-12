Durga Puja 2023: South Kolkata pandals you can't miss 

With Durga Puja carrying forward its legacy of UNESCO coinage, it has now become a platform for inspiring the masses with its varied themes. As the puja knocks on the door, Indulge takes a look at some of the must-visit pandals in South Kolkata this year that have come up with innovative themes.

Ballygunge Cultural Association

Location: Jatin Das Road

For 73 years the Ballygunge Cultural Association has amazed people with its innovative concepts and intricate handiworks which make up the pandal. One of the major award-winning pandals of the city, it has come up with the theme Kathaboli, which is a unique amalgamation of words and Bengali poetry fused together. Keeping the whole concept within the traditional ambit, it has tried to combine innovation and modernity. The evolution of Bengali poetry from inception to modern poets has been integrated into the design of the pandal. In fact, one must look out for the play of light which is anticipated to be the highlight this year.

Samaj Sebi Sangha

Location: Lake View Road

Durga Puja is not just a five-day annual affair. In reality, it is a never-ending circle of intellect, economy, culture, and artistic values. Right when a Puja ends, every club teams up for the next year. It becomes the sole support of many from various walks of life to endure their livelihood. Keeping this in mind, Samaj Sebi Sangha, in its 78th year presents the theme Sri Sri Durga Sahay which means the blessings and support of the Goddess all year round.

Tridhara Sammilani

Location: Manoharpukur Road

Tridhara Sammilani has been recognised as one of the pandals seeped in sheer extravagance when it comes to decor. This year, as it celebrates the 77th year of the Puja, the theme is Festival or Utshob. The fact that Durga Puja is one of the biggest festivals in Bengal and outside is what the theme tries to reflect. The interiors would be made with electrical pipes and iron structures. It is definitely one of the must-visit pandals when in south Kolkata.

Gariahat Hindusthan Club Sarbojonin

Location: Hindusthan Road

Situated at the prime location just off Gariahat at Hindusthan Road, the pandal has for years attracted visitors from far and near with its innovative themes and unique modes of execution through design and décor. This year, their concept is Dariyapar which resonates with the journeys of life through myriad experiences during high and low tides. Artist Anirban Das has further given structure to the concept and one needs to visit to see how the pandal has shaped up.

Ekdalia Evergreen

Location: Gariahat

Ekdalia Evergreen in its 81st year is one of the few Pujas of the city which still goes by tradition. People flock in large numbers to see the extravagant structure of the pandal that is built every year keeping in mind a religious place from all over the country. The grandeur of the interior lights, and the intricate designs of the structure, with a pure traditional idol towering over 26 feet make up for the reasons of visiting the pandal. This year the structure is modeled after the Jain temple of Rajasthan.

Mudiali Club Sarbojonin Durga Puja

Location: Rajani Sen Road

Mudiali Club is another traditional Puja that is running its 89th year of Durga Puja has artist Biman Saha and his team leading the decors of this traditional Puja. The insides of the pandal are anticipated to be full of fine artistry which has been made after toiling hours of cutting and working with foam and brass.

Santoshpur Lake Pally

Location: Santoshpur

Santoshpur Lake Pally in 2023 has come up with the theme of Swatantra or independence. At a time when independence as a word is so overused that one is forgetting the real essence, the Puja pandal through its celebrations is all set to revive the real meaning and give a new perspective to the word for the contemporary generation. The 66-year-old Puja, this year has artist Rajkumar Pramanik weaving his magic over the designs.

Badamtala Ashar Sangha

Location: Kalighat

In its 85th year, Badamtala Ashar Sangha has decided on the theme Pratirup which is a perspective on representation. The theme will play on its aesthetics and designs using up the space in the lane where the puja is held to portray the grandeur of the festivities.

Naktala Udayan Sangha

Location: Naktala

In its 38th year, Naktala Udayan Sangha depicts the plight of the displaced colonies after the Partition of West Bengal. The theme, Hridaypur though fictional, reflects on the real dilemma of the displaced individuals who were always in doubt of gaining acceptance in a new land. With broken hearts, they re-settled in various colonies around Naktala, and thus the name Hridaypur which is loosely translated to the land of hearts. The pandal has been conceptualised by artist Pradip Das and the idol by artist Pintu Sikdar.

Chetla Agrani

Location: Pearymohan Ray Road

Chetla Agrani steps into its 31st year since inception with the theme is Je Jekhane Dariye. The idol and pandal have been designed by Subroto Banerjee with lights by Dinesh Poddar. This year the newness lies in the design installations in the pandal which would portray how the working class led their daily lives and how the established people in the society are moving forward to achieve their dreams.

Barisha Club

Location: Sakher Bazar

Coming up with a unique theme for the 2023 Durga Puja is Barisha Club. Bhanga Gora, the theme for this year will be well–reflected by the artistry of Rintu Das. Barisha Club has been known for its lively idols and marvelous design aesthetics and this year the anticipation is equally high.

41 Pally

Location: Haridevpur, Behala

In its 66th year since inception, Haridevpur’s 41 Pally has come up with the theme Abogahon. The theme loosely translates to the ritualistic holy bath one takes before new beginnings. In fact, one of the major attractions of the Puja this year would be the idol made of silicon.

Hazra Park Durgotsab

Location: Hazra Crossing

As the Puja enters its 81st year, it has come up with a unique theme – Teen Chakar Golpo or the tale of three wheels which highlights the tales of the iconic auto-rickshaw of Kolkata in the fast-paced evolved contemporary society.