Funky Fish brings to the city yet another exclusive show

From store-hopping to the sea of available options, the entire festive shopping experience can be overwhelming even for the most seasoned shoppers. But it does not have to be. To give you a leg up on your search, Funky Fish brings to the city another exclusive show in collaboration with AiSpi and cult favourite jewellery brand — Uncut by Aditi Amin. This exclusive event brings together standout designs by 39 international designers hailing from various corners of the globe and exquisite Polki jewellery.

With AiSpi celebrating their special Investment Trousseau edit online, the showcase is an experimental journey into the world of fashion investment, featuring new collections from renowned names such as Rosantica from Milan, L’alingi from London, Vanina from Beirut, Kat Maconie from London, and many more. Alongside several other favourite designers, the brand will be introducing three exceptional talents to the country for the very first time.

Gopalika Virmani and Uncut by Aditi Amin

Chennai’s fashionistas can look forward to discovering the artistic couture handbags of Lara Di Gianni from Italy; fall in love with the comfortable yet stylish clothing of Hayley Menzies from the United Kingdom; enjoy the minimalistic luxury of Fête Impériale from France; and feel like royalty with the glamourous ready-to-wear designs by Pé De Chumbo from Portugal.

Uncut by Aditi Amin contemporises Indian jewellery and those who love a little bling are going to love it. The designs reflect their ethos and can be styled with Western wear for an evening out as well as with Indian wear. Uncut’s jewellery collection also makes for a great destination accessory with traditional Indian motifs a big part of their iconic designs.

The designers and their collections this time capture the essence of all things trousseau — luxury, glamour, craftsmanship, and quality. The trunk show is all about allowing the modern woman to invest in herself and embrace the power of personal style, occasion or not!

Founded by fashion enthusiasts Pavitra Sagar and Nikita Kapoor, Funky Fish provides experiential shopping for the serious shopper and promises an elite soiree.

Price on request.

On October 30.

At Amethyst, Royapettah.

