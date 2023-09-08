IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva shakes a leg on Sambalpuri song at Delhi airport

International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva upon her arrival in India for the G20 Summit could not resist herself from attempting a few dance steps on a Sambalpuri song. On her arrival at the Delhi airport, Georgieva received a warm welcome and was greeted by a cultural dance performance.



Even as the cultural team showcased a traditional folk dance on the Sambalpuri song to welcome her, Georgieva could not resist and attempted a few dance steps herself. She also applauded the performers. The video of her dance moves while being welcomed was shared by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.



In a post on X, attaching the video, Pradhan wrote, "Difficult to resist Sambalpuri beats. MD International Monetary Fund K Georgieva arrives in India for G20 summit to a Sambalpuri song and dance welcome."

He tweeted it with the hashtag of Odia Pride. The G20 Summit will begin in New Delhi on Saturday and will take place at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan here.



Many international leaders, including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, France President Emmanuel Macron and other heads of state will witness discussion on several pressing issues.

The Summit will also see the participation of top administrators from international organisations such as the United Nations, IMF and the World Bank.