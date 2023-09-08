Paloma about town: Music, shopping and a baby shower!

I spent a chunk of my week in Mumbai celebrating my sister Rochelle’s baby shower as we all eagerly await the arrival of baby Kero. It was a fun afternoon at Olive with the usual mix of baby shower shenanigans. With the theme ‘Ready to Pop’ extending to the colours, the cake and the games, everyone had a blast. Sangria in hand, everyone tried to outdo each other, and we found it hard to pick a winner. Even the return gifts were a collection of all things ‘that pop’ from lollipops and popping candy, to Pop-its (my favourite stress buster ever).

Back in Chennai, popular faces had gathered for Icons of India, an evening hosted by The Leela, a concert by Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash. ‘An evening that’ll begin and end on a great note’, is what the invite said, and truer words have never been spoken. The Leela’s hospitality saw an evening that truly matched the maestros on stage, in every aspect. Fabulous food, with interesting touches, like the cheeseboard with edible soil. And the beautiful décor, photo worthy for sure, but underplayed just enough so as not to steal too much attention. The audience put their best sartorial foot forward, and lined up for pics after the event.

Now we move on to the shopping, having spotted many of the same faces later in the week. Style Bazaar’s Festive Edit at Hyatt Regency drew quite the crowd, bright and early, right as the doors opened. The ladies were excited to shop for their Diwali wardrobes and made a beeline for the indo-westerns and jewellery. Of course, one can’t help getting distracted along the way with a selection of co-ords for daily wear (that even I couldn’t resist), footwear, kids clothing and more. Sheetal played host, welcoming us all and pointing us in the right direction. Just when I said my bags were full and I was done, I happened upon a pair of cocktail earrings that I just ‘had to’ have. Oh well, such is life. Now I just need to find the dress to match. Wink wink.

Also on the shopping trail was the launch of Izzhaar, a luxury gifting studio, the need of the hour, if you ask me. Gone are the days of any ol’ gift when it’s a festive visit, a wedding or an invite to an event. In the era of ultra over-the-top hampers and us never being able to figure out an appropriate present for someone, in comes, Izzhaar. Doing the honours and officially inaugurating the space was N Dakshinaa Murthi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wedding Vows. The next stop was for the opening of Var Creations’ new branch in Velachery. A bespoke brand known for its wide range, saw influencers and Page 3 regulars in attendance, many of whom were wearing pieces from the latest line. We spotted quite a few co-ords, only to find out that these are one of their highlights, their unique co-ord collection.