The Pet Carnival in Chennai ushers in a pawsome celebration of pets and their human companions

Get ready for an extravaganza that will set tails wagging and hearts purring – the Pet Carnival at Hyatt Regency in Chennai is hosting a pet-friendly fiesta that unites animals and their adoring human companions on Sunday. Crafted by the creative minds of Kavitha Pandian and Renu Kothari, this event aims to celebrate the deep connections between humans and their beloved furry pals.

Months of meticulous planning and discussions with Hyatt Regency have gone into curating this event that warmly welcomes both pets and their owners. In partnership with Pampered Paws, marking its inaugural anniversary, the organisers are focused on cultivating a pet-friendly ambience at every corner of the gathering.

The carnival promises a plethora of engaging activities catering to both pets and children. “We have organised a couple of canopies on the poolside where we have pet activities and even a pet play zone. It’s a carnival for the full family. We also have a red carpet where the pets can come dressed and have a walk and photographs. We also have some gifts for all the people who are coming,” said Kavitha.

Attendees can explore shopping stalls, participate in adoption and donation drives, revel in entertaining performances, and witness the spectacular pet fashion walk. The organisers also have collaborated with Iadopt, an NGO dedicated to facilitating pet adoptions and educating the younger generation about the adoption process.

Talking more about the event, Kavitha stated, “We have Hyatt as a food partner, so they are arranging food for all the guests. We have a lounge area for pets and food for pets too. There are food brands for pets who have participated and we also have a travel agency for pets travel.”

Prioritising the safety and comfort of all attending pets, the organisers have arranged for essential emergency resources. There also would be a stimulating Q&A session led by a seasoned dog expert. This offers attendees the perfect opportunity to seek expert guidance concerning their cherished furry friends.

Pet enthusiasts and potential adopters alike can anticipate a blend of entertainment and enlightenment at this event. The Pet Carnival holds the promise of being a heartwarming celebration.

At Hyatt Regency. On September 24 from 10 am to7 pm