Bottles and creepers! WWF and South Western Railway bring unique initiative to Bengaluru to fight plastic pollution

If you have been to KSR railway station recently, you would have come across a unique sighting. In the middle of the bustling platform, lies a giant-size sheet, which seems to be a game of Snakes and Ladders. However, on closer inspection, you will find plastic bottles instead of snakes and creeper plants instead of ladders!

Turns out, the game titled Plastic Snakes and Ladders is an initiative by WWF India's Karnataka State Office, in collaboration with the South Western Railway. It aims to shed light on the critical issue of plastic pollution and educate commuters at or visitors to the station on the importance of reducing plastic consumption.

The fun and interactive game, fashioned like a good ol' Snakes and Ladders board game, provides players with interesting facts about plastic pollution as well as suggestions on how to reduce plastic consumption in everyday life. A dedicated WWF volunteer is present on the spot to guide visitors and take them through the rules of the game.

"WWF India's Plastic Snakes and Ladders initiative at KSR Railway Station, in collaboration with South Western Railway, stands as a dynamic and engaging campaign, ingeniously combining entertainment and education. It not only imparts crucial knowledge about plastic but also nurtures heightened awareness of its consumption and how to reduce your usage, creating a unique and impactful experience. We are extremely grateful to the South Western Railway team led by Ms. Kusuma Hariprasad, ADRM-SWR, and Ms Priya, Sr. Environment Officer for SWR, for their constant support and assistance."

"It was great to be a part of this game. It reminded us how much we consume plastic every day. It is very helpful for people like me, who know about this, but need a gentle reminder time and again to take steps to reduce our consumption of plastic. I just realised I have been carrying a plastic bottle with me all this while; now, I will try to get rid of it. I will tell my friends about this as well and in general, try to reduce the usage of plastic wherever I go," said a commuter, who participated in the game.

In the last three days, the initiative has successfully engaged approximately 250-300 people, creating awareness among people from all age groups and regions.

