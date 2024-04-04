Basics of stock market: What beginner investors should know

Investing in stocks is more than a luxury today; it is a necessity. Many people will agree with this. Modern-day requires more money compounding than ever, and with the internet at our fingertips, we can say the stock market couldn't be any closer.

But before you can dive into this vast market, there are some basics that you need to know. We will explain all the primary factors you need to know about the stock market and investing.

What is the Stock Market?

The stock market is where investors buy and sell companies' shares from every sector. The products sold and purchased in the stock market are called 'Stocks'.

Stocks are a type of security representing partial ownership of a company. Investors buy stocks when they consider a business will be successful in the future.

The stock market is a way for companies to raise money. Companies issue stock to fund their businesses, and investors buy stocks to participate in the company's success.

In the stock market, you can find all kinds of companies and sectors to invest in. For instance, if you find the banking sector to be flourishing in India, you can simply find banking sector stocks to start with.

Indirect Stock Market Investing and Direct Stock Market Investing

The most important thing you need to know about the stock market is that it comes in two different variants, and they are:

Primary Market: The primary stock market is where new securities are formed, and companies list their shares/stocks through an IPO, also known as an Initial Public Offering.

Secondary Market: The secondary stock market is where securities are traded after they are put for sale on the primary market. This will typically include national exchanges, mutual funds, ETFs, and more.

Can Anyone Invest in the Stock Market?

The stock market, whether primary or secondary, is for anyone. So, if you are looking forward to taking a certain amount of risk and experiencing some rewarding returns, the stock market can be a great place. All you need is some capital (investment) to get started.