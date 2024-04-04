Paloma About Town: Festive flair

Easter celebrations took over most of the weekend, with everyone out hunting for eggs on Saturday and enjoying a long brunch on Sunday. Easter, post baby, is a very different experience, indeed. I got to be a part of a scavenger hunt, get crafty with painting eggs, and let’s not forget the eating part. Lots of delicious food and fruity cocktails. The artsy vibe permeated the rest of my weekend too, with Saturday seeing me at the launch of The Art Hive, at their new location on R K Salai. What’s interesting is that while all of the little ones were super happy to try out everything on offer, the adults were equally enthusiastic. I fully indulged, along with my three-year-old, in the sensory play, some freestyle painting, and a little water play, too. Abinaya, the founder, showed us around the space, telling us about how the whole idea came to be. We loved all the cute elements and many photos were taken for Instagram. I promised to be back to check out the Art Café.

This week saw the Consular Day celebration event organised jointly by the Honorary Consular Corps Diplomatique- India and Consular Corps Diplomatique - Chennai. The evening celebrated the collaboration between the two organisations, and the invitees included diplomats, government officials, businessmen and popular city faces. The highlights of the event included the presence of the Governor of Tamil Nadu, R N Ravi, as chief guest for the occasion and the presenter of the achievement awards to deserving Honorary Consuls. These awards were given to individuals who made outstanding contributions in their respective fields of diplomacy and international relations.