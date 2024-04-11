Movies, shopping and more

Meanwhile, across town, a different type of catch up was underway, where Annam Café in collaboration with The Board Room, served up ‘games, grub and guzzles’. A great way to spend a Sunday if you ask me. Board game lovers landed up in groups, especially enjoying the fact that these were games that aren’t commonly available. Gen Z did some serious representing, with a sprinkling of millennials. While it was a relaxed afternoon for some, others got quite competitive. Many people promised to be back next Sunday, with this now being a weekly affair.

It was a jam-packed Sunday, with our next stop being the launch party of Beloved Ritual, a brand new pop-up. They’ll be presenting a curated edit of homegrown brands, later this month. Yojana and Mehndi played hosts, welcoming guests to the prettiest of rooftop setups. We loved everything from the photo booth to the grazing table, making for serious Insta-worthy content. Speaking of which, the sunset balloon release had everyone reaching for their phones. Another special element was the personalised beaded trinkets that we had customised into all sorts of accessories. Congrats to the ladies and looking forward to shopping at the exhibition on the 20th. We saw some of the same faces at the relaunch of Shoppers Stop on Harrington road. Doing the honours was actor Aishwarya Rajesh, adding a touch of glam to the occasion. Post the official ribbon cutting, guests and the blogger brigade were excited to take a look around the new space.

The week then took an artsy turn with House of Audacious hosting a gold-themed paint party on ECR. It was really a one-of-a-kind experience. The entire space was transformed into a white and gold paradise with lots of beautiful elements. With Ansaline Sruti guiding them, guests got to express their artistic talents on canvas, incorporating texture paint and gold foil techniques. Everyone really enjoyed themselves and are looking forward to more specially curated experiences.