Birthday love and thrifting

It’s that time of the year where most conversations are either about the heat, or everyone’s plans to escape it. From exotic locations like Switzerland and Georgia, to the more homegrown Kashmir and Kodaikanal, the good citizens of Chennai compare notes. If not the heat, then the ongoing IPL always finds its way into our conversations, with everyone rooting for their favourites and scrambling for tickets.

The highlight of my week was good friend Punam Jain’s milestone birthday. We were invited to Punam’s 40-licious celebration at Secret Story and it was definitely a night to remember. With a dress code like Divas and Dappers, guests put their best sartorial foot forward. Most of the ladies favoured sequins, making for a lot of blingy pictures and videos, made even better by the fab décor. The designer was dressed in her own label, LPJ, as were a few of the guests. We loved the live music element, as we crooned along to all our favourite hits. Other highlights of the evening were a heartfelt poetry reading and a special surprise performance by the birthday girl’s hubby and friends, Bollywood style. Here’s wishing Punam a fab year ahead.