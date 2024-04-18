Birthday love and thrifting

It’s that time of the year where most conversations are either about the heat, or everyone’s plans to escape it. From exotic locations like Switzerland and Georgia, to the more homegrown Kashmir and Kodaikanal, the good citizens of Chennai compare notes. If not the heat, then the ongoing IPL always finds its way into our conversations, with everyone rooting for their favourites and scrambling for tickets.
The highlight of my week was good friend Punam Jain’s milestone birthday. We were invited to Punam’s 40-licious celebration at Secret Story and it was definitely a night to remember. With a dress code like Divas and Dappers, guests put their best sartorial foot forward. Most of the ladies favoured sequins, making for a lot of blingy pictures and videos, made even better by the fab décor. The designer was dressed in her own label, LPJ, as were a few of the guests. We loved the live music element, as we crooned along to all our favourite hits. Other highlights of the evening were a heartfelt poetry reading and a special surprise performance by the birthday girl’s hubby and friends, Bollywood style. Here’s wishing Punam a fab year ahead.
The weekend was packed with multiple events starting off with the launch of Nail’D It and Za Spa at Anna Nagar. With a loyal fan following for its Nungambakkam outlet, we weren’t surprised to see quite the crowd in attendance. From models and actresses to Page 3 regulars, everyone was excited about the new space. Our next stop was at the Glitterati Pop up at The Folly, where the ladies had turned up in full force to do some shopping. Popular items seem to be travel-friendly pieces and accessories. We saw some of the same faces at Bask by Coffee for the launch of Alonge, with clothes made from their proprietary innovation — iCotton. The fabric is made from the highest quality cotton, and is treated to enhance breathability while offering a graceful drape and fall. Continuing on the fashion trail, our last stop was at The ReLove Closet, Chennai’s favourite online thrifting brand, which has finally opened a physical space in Besant Nagar. Guests poured in through the day, excited to browse through the latest collection and goodies on offer. Almost every single person left with a bag in hand.
Adding an artsy touch to the week, Life & Art Academy presented the 4th edition of Art Infinity, an exhibition and sale of paintings, handmade pottery and ceramic sculptures by their students. From intricate pencil drawings to vibrant paintings, the event showcased a world of artistry crafted by students across ages six to 60, each telling their own unique story.