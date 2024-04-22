Kolkata’s Mrittika Earthy Talks Foundation to observe SOTO on Earth Day

As the city battles with grappling summer and rising temperatures by the mark every year, more and more people are being aware of what careless action by mankind has done to planet Earth. This calls for conscious decision making and imbibing sustainable principles in daily life to collectively make the world a better place to live in.
And where one needs direction, organisations like Mrittika Earthy Talks Foundation is present to guide the people. Today, April 22, as the Foundation observes Earth Day through SOTO (Switch Off and Tap Off) not only is the community at large standing beside them but the icons that the community cherishes have joined in for the cause.
SOTO is derived from the need to balance out behavioral patterns, which leads to mass wastage and giving back to the planet. It is a public awareness initiative where total outage of electricity and power supply for 10 minutes is observed at the INOX South City lounge at 4:30 pm.
Somini Sen Dua, founder, Mrittika Earthy Talks Foundation comments, “We realise that “Climate change ‘and ‘global warning’ are terms which are not meant to be confined within files and board rooms only. It is high time we start a public dialogue, as it is the biggest crisis we are facing today”.
Joining as cause ambassadors are notable names from various fields including Shubha Mudgal, Sandhya Mridul, Ekavali Khanna, Rituparna Sengupta, Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee, Nandan Mall, DJ Akash, Rwitobroto Mukherjee and Neeraj Kabi who have not only participated in the extensive online campaign to make the cause reach out to many people, but also pledged to observe SOTO in their respective ways.
Mrittika Earthy Talks Foundation has indeed effortlessly championed the cause of Earth Day and the larger goal of combating climate change by not just spreading awareness through words but implementing them through actions and involving the whole community in doing so.