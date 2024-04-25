Shopping frenzy in Chennai!

Summer is well and truly here! But I must say credit is due to Chennai’s ladies who braved the heat on multiple occasions this week. Keeping with the theme was an invite to The Mulmul store for an exclusive preview of their spring summer collection, aptly titled Garmi Ke Din, in collaboration with Bindt Beauty. It was a fun afternoon, being surrounded by all things pretty. We loved the oh-so-feminine designs, perfect to combat this weather, along with the newest Bindt beauty range of products. Helping us out with quick tips, was make-up artist Sheena, ‘demo-ing’ our favourites on some of the ladies. I for one am still getting the hang of cream blush, so I paid close attention.
Our next stopover for the weekend was at The Folly, Amethyst, for Beloved Ritual, the latest in a series of pop-ups. Founders Yojana and Mehndi were there to greet us, doing a great job directing the droves of ladies that poured in through the day. I must say it was an extremely well curated collection with everything from travel-friendly pieces to cocktail wear to ‘brunchy’ hits. Among my favourites was the customisable swimwear for the whole family.
Meanwhile, across town at Hyatt Regency, Vimonisha presented an event featuring Drapery and Adaia lab-grown diamonds. Both brands found favour with the ladies. Drapery for their one-of-a-kind saris, and Adaia for their beautiful designs and all at a fabulous price point. And while on the subject of jewellery, Aabaranam, a new store, opened at Adyar, is offering people the chance to not just buy but rent temple and Indian Jewellery for special occasions. With a range that includes American diamonds, zircons, and antique and matte finish jewellery, the idea is to offer a concept where women can enjoy wearing their favourite pieces without breaking the bank. Doing the honours and inaugurating the store were actor Upasana RC and singer Soundarya Bala Nandakumar. We saw a few of the same faces at the launch of Relaxaa, presenting a range of eco-friendly bamboo Egyptian cotton bedsheets and dohars. Guests loved the collection and couldn’t wait for the store to open shortly.
Wrapping up the week and bringing together all of the foodies was an event to mark Kolapasi, the South Indian cloud kitchen unveiling its inaugural dine in outlet, Kolapasi Indian Canteen, in Anna Nagar. In attendance were food bloggers, influencers and popular city faces, all united by their love for food.