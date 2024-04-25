Shopping frenzy in Chennai!

Meanwhile, across town at Hyatt Regency, Vimonisha presented an event featuring Drapery and Adaia lab-grown diamonds. Both brands found favour with the ladies. Drapery for their one-of-a-kind saris, and Adaia for their beautiful designs and all at a fabulous price point. And while on the subject of jewellery, Aabaranam, a new store, opened at Adyar, is offering people the chance to not just buy but rent temple and Indian Jewellery for special occasions. With a range that includes American diamonds, zircons, and antique and matte finish jewellery, the idea is to offer a concept where women can enjoy wearing their favourite pieces without breaking the bank. Doing the honours and inaugurating the store were actor Upasana RC and singer Soundarya Bala Nandakumar. We saw a few of the same faces at the launch of Relaxaa, presenting a range of eco-friendly bamboo Egyptian cotton bedsheets and dohars. Guests loved the collection and couldn’t wait for the store to open shortly.

Wrapping up the week and bringing together all of the foodies was an event to mark Kolapasi, the South Indian cloud kitchen unveiling its inaugural dine in outlet, Kolapasi Indian Canteen, in Anna Nagar. In attendance were food bloggers, influencers and popular city faces, all united by their love for food.