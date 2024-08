An evening of art and opulence unfolded at The Leela Palace Chennai as acclaimed Canadian artist Sylvain Tremblay unveiled his masterpiece, Tryst with Destiny. The exclusive gathering brought together art connoisseurs, diplomats, and socialites to witness the unveiling of this extraordinary piece, created especially for KRA Narasiah’s birthday. Over cocktails and dinner, guests had the privilege of engaging with the artist, immersing themselves in a world of creativity and inspiration.