Embassy REIT unveils ‘NXT Retail Courtyard’: more than just office spaces

NXT Retail Courtyard, envisioned as a game-changer for lifestyle and retail, was recently launched in Embassy Manyata, one of Bengaluru’s leading business hubs. Amit shares more on the initiative:
What inspired the development of NXT Retail Courtyard at Embassy Manyata Business Park?
The inspiration behind NXT Retail Courtyard was rooted in our desire to create more than just office spaces. After the pandemic, we recognised the need for wellness and community integration in large corporate environments. We wanted to transform Embassy Manyata from merely a business park into a comprehensive ecosystem that caters to both work and leisure, thereby avoiding the ‘concrete jungle’ perception and fostering a more dynamic and engaging environment.
How does NXT Retail Courtyard fit into Embassy REIT’s broader strategy?
Our strategy has always been to build integrated environments that combine premium office spaces with exceptional amenities. NXT Retail Courtyard is a key part of this strategy. By introducing high-end dining and retail experiences within the business park, we are enhancing the lifestyle offerings for our tenants and the local community. This development is about creating a self-sustaining ecosystem where work and leisure coexist effortlessly.
Can you tell us more about the types of dining and retail experiences available at NXT Retail Courtyard?
NXT Retail Courtyard features a curated selection of high-end dining options, including renowned names such as Sriracha, Sanchez, Toscano, and Biergarten. We have also incorporated interactive experiences and vibrant spaces like Social and Bombay Brasserie. This diverse mix ensures that whether you are looking for gourmet cuisine, casual dining, or unique experiences, NXT Retail Courtyard has something to offer everyone.
How do you envision NXT Retail Courtyard impacting the local community and businesses within Embassy Manyata?
We see NXT Retail Courtyard as a catalyst for positive change in the region. By providing top-tier retail and dining options, we are not just enhancing the appeal of Embassy Manyata, but also contributing to the local economy. This development will draw visitors from surrounding areas, creating a bustling hub of activity. For our tenants, it means having world-class amenities right at their doorstep, which can significantly enhance their overall work experience.
What are the future plans for expanding the amenities and services at Embassy Manyata Business Park?
Looking ahead, our goal is to continue expanding our integrated ecosystem. We are planning to introduce more sports facilities, enhance outdoor spaces, and develop additional amenities that cater to evolving lifestyle needs. We want to set new benchmarks for what a business park can be, making it a place where work, play, and community engagement are intertwined.