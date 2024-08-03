Embassy REIT unveils ‘NXT Retail Courtyard’: more than just office spaces

NXT Retail Courtyard, envisioned as a game-changer for lifestyle and retail, was recently launched in Embassy Manyata, one of Bengaluru’s leading business hubs. Amit shares more on the initiative:

What inspired the development of NXT Retail Courtyard at Embassy Manyata Business Park?

The inspiration behind NXT Retail Courtyard was rooted in our desire to create more than just office spaces. After the pandemic, we recognised the need for wellness and community integration in large corporate environments. We wanted to transform Embassy Manyata from merely a business park into a comprehensive ecosystem that caters to both work and leisure, thereby avoiding the ‘concrete jungle’ perception and fostering a more dynamic and engaging environment.

How does NXT Retail Courtyard fit into Embassy REIT’s broader strategy?

Our strategy has always been to build integrated environments that combine premium office spaces with exceptional amenities. NXT Retail Courtyard is a key part of this strategy. By introducing high-end dining and retail experiences within the business park, we are enhancing the lifestyle offerings for our tenants and the local community. This development is about creating a self-sustaining ecosystem where work and leisure coexist effortlessly.