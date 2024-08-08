Covelong Classic celebrates 10 years: A pure surfing showcase for Tamil Nadu's rising stars

Cultivating young talent

For the past decade, Surf Turf and the TT Group have been pivotal sponsors of national surfing events. Now, the spotlight is on cultivating young talent with Olympic aspirations. The 2024 Covelong Classic will unfold exclusively within the Surf Turf premises. Attendees can enjoy a few food stalls, a surf turf restaurant, and live music, with a ticketed entry.

The Surfing Federation of India’s national series includes stops in Kerala, Mangalore, and concludes in Mahabalipuram and Covelong. National champions will be crowned at the Covelong Classic, setting the stage for the Asian Championship in the Maldives, where the team will vie for spots in the 2026 Asian Games. Remarkably, seven of the eight selected athletes hail from Tamil Nadu.

Rising global stature

Since surfing’s Olympic debut in 2020, its inclusion in the 2026 Asian Games underscores its rising global stature. Over the past 12 years, Surf Turf has evolved from a CSR project to a dynamic initiative. The village, once skeptical, now celebrates its national champions, who have competed internationally.

Surf Turf’s development programme nurtures young talent, aged 11 to 18, with international coaching and competitive opportunities. “We plan to extend this programme to Andhra Pradesh and Odisha next year,” Arun adds. Surfing is not just a sport but a lifestyle — an exhilarating exercise that seamlessly integrates into daily routines. With a stunning coastline and abundant surf points, Kovalam is making surfing accessible and invigorating for all.

As the Covelong Classic rides into its 10th year, it promises a pure celebration of surfing— one that honours both its roots and its future.

Tickets start at Rs 500. Covelong Classic is on till August 10, 7 am to 3 pm. Food stalls and live music, from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Surfing for health

Surfing is one of the coolest and most accessible sports in Tamil Nadu, with a fantastic coastline and numerous surf points.

Kovalam alone has around 12 surf schools, while Mahabalipuram has three, and Pondicherry has a few more. Surfing is physically demanding and a great way to stay fit, offering both cardio exercise and a full-body workout. The experience of being in nature, watching sunrises or sunsets, adds to the appeal.

Surfing can easily be integrated into your daily routine. “Many of our regulars head out early in the morning, arriving around 5.30 or

6 am. They get an hour to an hour -and-a-half of surfing before they shower, change, and head to the office. We also have a lot of surfers who work out of Surf Turf,

taking advantage of its prime location right in front of the surf point. It’s a fantastic way to

incorporate exercise into your daily life,” adds Arun.

