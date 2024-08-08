Devi Awards 2024 is back in Kolkata to salute women achievers

Devi Awards has chosen such outstanding and talented women across professions this year too. To be held at ITC Royal Bengal on August 16, the prestigious awards ceremony will see 13 women from diverse professions felicitated. This year, former Union Minister Smriti Irani, will be the chief guest of honour who will be giving away the awards.

“We are delighted to announce the return of the Devi Awards to the City of the Goddess. It is the 27th edition of the awards, and we have chosen an eclectic mix of extraordinary women to celebrate the shakti, spirit and serenity of the city. Our women achievers span the spectrum from fashion and cinema to social work and dance. To all of them, my deepest congratulations, and may they climb many more mountains,” says Prabhu Chawla, editorial director, The New Indian Express, and The Sunday Standard.