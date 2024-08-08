India should soon have its first Olympics sponsor, a sign of growing global influence

The IOC currently has 15 top-tier partners, which collectively paid almost $740 million last year in cash and services, though none from India.



"We would love to welcome a first new TOP sponsor from India and I am sure that this is going to happen very, very soon," Anne-Sophie Voumard, the IOC's marketing director said Wednesday, using the acronym of The Olympic Partner commercial program.



"For us, it is certainly a country that we believe has a lot of potential, including on commercial," Voumard said. "Its GDP is increasing and developing really, really nicely."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Olympic sports officials last year that the country would bid to host in 2036 during a speech in Mumbai, where the IOC had its annual meeting.

The 111 IOC members include Nita Ambani, the wife of India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, who heads the Reliance Industries conglomerate. The lavish wedding of their son, Anant, made global headlines ahead of the ceremony last month.