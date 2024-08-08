India's textile heritage takes center stage at CCI Textile Show in Chennai

Incredible warp and weft stories have been handspun and hand-woven by India’s weavers from 3000 BCE to today. During this period, rare weaves, colours, motifs and designs emerged, which are still with us today in the wonder of a textile heritage in continuum. The stories of the “Fine flowered muslin of India” as Megasthenes put it, the ‘Vetri renti’ of Roman records and of many other textiles and saris continue in the looms of today’s weavers, in the embellishments of artisans, and the brilliant concepts of designers told in contemporary language and flavours....

The Crafts Council of India (CCI) Textile Show, opening in August, is an ongoing celebration of the country’s glorious handloom tradition. Forty eminent and emerging designs from across diverse textile traditions from different regions of the country present their saris, dupattas, fabrics, stoles and made-up collections melding ancient weaves and motifs of Benarasi, Patola, Venkatagiri, Muslin, Khadi, and Handloom cottons with design sensibilities and formats of today, fuse ancient colour palettes and traditional motifs with folk art and embroideries and present brilliant innovations in weave, textures and processes to put handloom in the contemporary frame.

Each collection also reflects the unwavering commitment of designers, artisans and weaver to environmental protection.