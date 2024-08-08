Paloma about town: Channeling wellness and glamour in Chennai

It’s been a busy week with launches, shopping, food, and a series of talks, on offer. Some days had up to four events taking place, presenting a challenge for even the most advanced social butterflies. I watched in amazement as people managed to be everywhere and see everything, with their makeup intact and not a hair out of place. Here’s a quick recap, I’ll do my best to fit everything in.

Our week began with some serious bling, with an invitation to Champagne and Solitaires by Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers. How’s that for an irresistible combination. The ladies gathered for bubbly, high tea and a collection of droolworthy solitaires from the house of VBJ. From pendants and bracelets, to stunning engagement rings, it was hard to pick a favourite.

Saturday saw people being double and triple booked, starting off with Hermoso’s food and lifestyle pop-up, Food of Madras. With a mix of everything from food to clothing and accessories, people got to do a bit of light shopping before rushing off to their next event. The next stop was at Taj Coromandel for the launch of Niu & Nau, their revamped salon. It was the most enjoyable evening where we got to indulge in some pampering, bite-sized nibbles, and chat about the latest trends in beauty and haircare. Our final stop for the day was at Mulmul for the exclusive preview of their Rakhi Edit. Guests loved the new street collection, the elegant sets, and feminine and delicate organza saris. And the fact that the brand is size inclusive was definitely a hit. My favourites would have to be the saris in ombre hues. Adding to the fun feel was the street-style food, and the ladies could choose cute potlis to take home, along with bangles and bindis.