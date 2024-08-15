Chennai’s thriving social scene: From Macaw’s grand opening to Vimonisha’s 35th anniversary and the Radiant Wellness Conclave

And speaking of milestones, this week saw the 35th anniversary of Vimonisha, one of South India’s popular lifestyle exhibitions. Kicking off just in time for the festive and wedding season, this edition offered a diverse selection ranging from Indo-Western outfits to ethnic prêt-a-porter, to fun travel pieces. It was great to see Chennai’s fashionable ladies turning up in large numbers to support women entrepreneurs. Many of them have been shopping at the pop-up for several years. Chatting with Monisha Gidwani, who is the face behind it all, she’s filled with pride and a tinge of nostalgia. “When my mom started the Vimonisha gallery, I was very young. Women would come to rent space and showcase their collections, and now, 35 years later, it’s incredible to see how far we’ve come,” says Monisha. She shares how this evolution has transformed Vimonisha from a traditional shopping destination into a vibrant fashion carnival.

Switching gears a little bit was the Radiant Wellness Conclave, which commemorated the 25th anniversary of India’s victory in the Kargil War this year. In honour of this milestone, the Conclave paid tribute to the bravery and sacrifices of those killed in action, wounded, and veterans of the Kargil War, spotlighting their remarkable contributions to the nation’s defence. Among the esteemed guests was General Ved Prakash Malik, the Chief of Army Staff during the Kargil War, who played a pivotal role in leading India to victory.

The entire day was inspirational, from start to finish, with veterans’ stories, distinguished speakers, and panel discussions. Prominent figures like Union Minister Shashi Tharoor and Barkha Dutt joined the veterans and subject matter experts to discuss the significance of the Kargil War and its impact on national strategy and the personal ethos of the public. I, especially enjoyed “The Role of Women in the Kargil War,” led by Dr Renuka David, founder of Radiant Wellness Conclave, an eye opener for sure. The day ended with an award ceremony, with the Radiant National Icon Award being presented to Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, for bravery and devotion to duty.