Devi Awards Kolkata 2024: Speech by Subhashree Ganguly

Picture of Versatility Subhashree Ganguly, actor

Since her win in a reality series in 2006, Subhashree Ganguly has built her acting career with hard work and tenacity. Not one to give up, the beautiful actor ruled the box office with superhit films like Challenge, Poran Jai Jaliya Re, Boss, Khokababu, among others. The actor further developed her skills and started exploring more meaningful cinema where she made a noticeable impact with her performances in films like Parineeta, Dharmajuddha, Boudi Canteen and Habji Gabji. Subhasree won the award for the Best Actor Female Critics, Regional, at the Streaming Academy Awards (SIIMA), for her outstanding OTT debut act in the web series Indubala Bhaater Hotel. Subhashree’s powerful and emotive depiction of Indubala resonated deeply with viewers, cementing her status as a versatile and talented actor. She will soon be seen in Raj Chakraborty’s upcoming film Bubbly besides other projects.