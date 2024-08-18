Devi Awards Kolkata 2024: Speech by Barnali Chattopadhyay

The Classic Touch: Barnali Chattopadhyay, singer

Born in Varanasi and growing up in an environment surrounded by music, it wasn’t unnatural for classical singer Barnali Chattopadhyay to be inclined toward singing. With formal training in music starting when she was only three, Barnali had no doubt about what she wanted to be in life. Having spent 27 years learning from the late Girija Devi of the Benaras Gharana, and a few more years learning from the late Shobha Gurtu of the Jaipur Gharana, Barnali had a fabulous Hindi OTT musical debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Heeramandi that has put the spotlight firmly on her. Her mesmerising renditions like Saiyaan, and Phool Gendwa, from the series have set Barnali’s foot firmly in the Bollywood terrain, as she gears up to embrace all that lies ahead in her musical career.