Devi Awards Kolkata 2024: Speech by Dr Minu Budhia

As a mental health advocate and pioneering force for change, Dr Minu Budhia has been working tirelessly for over 15 years

Overcoming the Mind: Dr Minu Budhia, mental health advocate

Psychotherapist, author, and TEDx speaker, Dr Minu Budhia is the Founder of Caring Minds International (Institute of Mental Health & OPD Clinic), ICanFlyy International School and ICanFlyy Tea Kafi. As part of her outreach programmes, she has personally conducted awareness workshops for over 45,000 people across schools, colleges, socio-cultural organisations, corporate organisations, the police, the army, the navy, airport officials, and more; written as a columnist in leading newspapers; published her first memoir “Death of a Caterpillar" and is currently writing her second; presented seven research papers and symposiums across national psychiatric conferences. As a mental health advocate and pioneering force for change, Dr Minu Budhia has been working tirelessly for over 15 years, dedicating her life to providing accessible mental health services.

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani, Minu Budhia and The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla
Devi Awards Kolkata 2024: Saluting the Devis
Devi Awards Kolkata 2024
Dr Minu Budhia

