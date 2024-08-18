Devi Awards Kolkata 2024: Speech by Dr Minu Budhia

Overcoming the Mind: Dr Minu Budhia, mental health advocate

Psychotherapist, author, and TEDx speaker, Dr Minu Budhia is the Founder of Caring Minds International (Institute of Mental Health & OPD Clinic), ICanFlyy International School and ICanFlyy Tea Kafi. As part of her outreach programmes, she has personally conducted awareness workshops for over 45,000 people across schools, colleges, socio-cultural organisations, corporate organisations, the police, the army, the navy, airport officials, and more; written as a columnist in leading newspapers; published her first memoir “Death of a Caterpillar" and is currently writing her second; presented seven research papers and symposiums across national psychiatric conferences. As a mental health advocate and pioneering force for change, Dr Minu Budhia has been working tirelessly for over 15 years, dedicating her life to providing accessible mental health services.