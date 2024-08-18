Devi Awards Kolkata 2024: Speech by Sarmishta Maiti

Filming Life: Sarmishta Maiti, filmmaker

A filmmaker, and an alumna of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), India, Sarmistha Maiti received her first National Film Award for the feature-length documentary film At the Crossroads Nondon Bagchi Life and Living at the 61st National Film Awards, 2013. Sarmistha has written and directed several documentary films, short fiction films, PSA, Animation, and New Media films. Last year, her debut full-length feature film, Kalkokkho Also Called House of Time, co-directed by Rajdeep Paul bagged the award for the Best Bengali Film at the National Film Awards 2023. Now ready with her second film, Mon Potongo, Sarmistha's unique and impactful content for cinema has only just begun.