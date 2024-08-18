From West Bengal to the world stage: Arshi Ghosh sets out to shine at Miss International Queen 2024

From a quaint village in West Bengal to the international stage, Arshi Ghosh is preparing to dazzle as she represents India at the Miss International Queen pageant, the world’s most prestigious competition for trans women. As the crowned Miss Transqueen India, Arshi’s journey has been marked by resilience, courage, and an unyielding commitment to advocate for transgender rights.

A journey through challenges and triumphs

Arshi’s story is one of transformation and triumph. “Growing up, I felt like I was in the wrong body,” she reflects. “But I realised that my journey was chosen for a purpose. Moving to Mumbai, undergoing sex reassignment surgery, and eventually joining Miss Transqueen India were all steps toward embracing who I truly am.” Her advocacy is deeply personal. “I wanted to inspire others to live proudly and use their uniqueness to drive change. By planting seeds of empowerment, we can work towards a world of equality,” she tells us.