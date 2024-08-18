From West Bengal to the world stage: Arshi Ghosh sets out to shine at Miss International Queen 2024

From a quaint village in West Bengal to the international stage, Arshi Ghosh is preparing to dazzle as she represents India at the Miss International Queen pageant, the world’s most prestigious competition for trans women. As the crowned Miss Transqueen India, Arshi’s journey has been marked by resilience, courage, and an unyielding commitment to advocate for transgender rights.
A journey through challenges and triumphs
Arshi’s story is one of transformation and triumph. “Growing up, I felt like I was in the wrong body,” she reflects. “But I realised that my journey was chosen for a purpose. Moving to Mumbai, undergoing sex reassignment surgery, and eventually joining Miss Transqueen India were all steps toward embracing who I truly am.” Her advocacy is deeply personal. “I wanted to inspire others to live proudly and use their uniqueness to drive change. By planting seeds of empowerment, we can work towards a world of equality,” she tells us.
Facing challenges and embracing opportunities
The path hasn’t been easy. Arshi faced bullying from family, struggled with self-acceptance, and dealt with ongoing challenges in the modelling and acting industries. Despite these hurdles, she remains optimistic. “Participation in Miss Inter-national Queen is a dream come true. It’s not just about representing India, it’s about creating a global community and advocating for equality,” she says.
Using the platform for global advocacy
Arshi plans to use her Miss International Queen platform to bring global attention to the challenges faced by the transgender community. “I want to learn from my fellow contestants and understand their unique challenges,” she explains. “In India, I’ll continue advocating for equal opportunities, healthcare, and education. My goal is to make gender education a part of the school curriculum.”
Preparation and vision for the pageant
Preparation for the pageant has been intense. Arshi’s wardrobe includes sustainable clothing with creative touches, and she’s excited about her final gown, designed by Aayushi Maniar. Her national costume, designed by Siddhant, will showcase Indian culture through traditional dance forms and mudras. “Dance is a big part of my life, and I’ll be performing Raas Leela, incorporating various dance styles like Odissi, Kathak, Bharatanatyam, and Bollywood freestyle,” she shares.
Advice for the next generation
Arshi’s advice to young transgender individuals is both inspiring and empowering, “Your uniqueness is your strength. You are a star in your own right. Embrace your journey, and remember, the process of transformation is not destruction but rebirth.”
As Arshi steps onto the international stage, her presence promises to be a beacon of hope and change. With her commitment to advocacy and her passion for representing India, Arshi is set to make waves at Miss International Queen, inspiring many along the way.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin