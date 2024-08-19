Devi Awards Kolkata 2024: Speech by Mala Paul

In the Name of the Goddess: Mala Paul, idol maker

Mala Paul started making small idols form the age of 14 at her family studio despite the reservations of her father and family elders. It was only in 1986, when her father passed away, that Mala started assisting her brother in idol-making. Soon after, she was invited by National Handicrafts and Handloom Museum to make two Durga idols and one Bengali Kali idol. Later, the museum authorities also enrolled her in an advanced painting course and she returned to Kolkata after six months of training. A recipient of several awards, Mala specialises in miniature, small and foldable idols and also runs a training school, called Mala Paul er Thakur Gorar Pathshaala to keep the art of idol-making alive, with 42 students currently under her wings. Right now, she is working on a two-foot tall fibre Durga idol, which will fly to the US soon.