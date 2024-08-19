Devi Awards Kolkata 2024: Speech by Mukul Agarwal

Restoring History: Mukul Agarwal, heritage conservationist

Founder-Trustee of Calcutta Heritage Collective (CHC), Mukul Agarwal, studied architecture at CEPT, Ahmedabad. There was always a natural bent towards architecture of all kinds -- traditional and contemporary. Living in Kolkata, she was intrigued by the beautiful structures built in the 19th and 20th centuries. She felt she needed to give back to her city by preserving and finding ways of adaptive reuse of the built heritage. That apart she recently stepped up to manage two family hotels in Goa and Jaipur. Mukul is also the former President of the Ladies Study Group and part of the recently formed five-member National Council of Ladies Study Group.